Utopia is a show that has taken many forms. The yellow-tinged dark comedy and conspiracy thriller aired on the U.K.'s Channel 4 from 2011-2013. HBO bought the rights for a U.S. remake in 2014, with David Fincher of Gone Girl fame on board to direct. That adaptation floundered, and all hope seemed lost until Amazon bought the rights and brought on another Gone Girl alum, author Gillian Flynn. Now, the series is finally coming to Amazon Prime. Here's what we know so far.

What is the Utopia release date?

While there's no official release date yet, there's a definite light at the end of the tunnel: Amazon has announced a Utopia panel for the upcoming Comic-Con@Home event on July 23, meaning viewers everywhere will get to hear from the cast and creative team regarding the production. This should also bring a reveal of some sort of news regarding release, whether it's a specific date or a time range when we can expect it. A best guess, considering promotion has already begun, would probably be late 2020 or early 2021.

Who is in the cast of Utopia?

Rose Leslie in the original UK 'Utopia' Channel 4

The U.K. version included Sheev Palpatine himself Ian McDiarmid and Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie. But the U.S. version isn't pulling any punches. Onboard so far are 80s film legend John Cusack, The Office scene-stealer Rainn Wilson, American Honey star Sasha Lane, and Gotham's Riddler, Cory Michael Smith. Other cast members include You're the Worst's Desmin Borges, Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe, and Watchmen's Dustin Ingram. It's a packed cast of diverse talent, perfect for a hybrid crossover show like this.

Is there a trailer for Utopia?

There's no trailer just yet, but there's a good chance a trailer reveal may be included in the Comic-Con panel. If you're looking for something to watch to get a sense of the story, try watching the trailer for the source material, the U.K. series. With a visionary like Flynn at the helm, there's no telling how similar the narratives will be, but the general tone should be comparable.

The terrifying opening scene of Channel 4's 'Utopia' Channel 4

What's the plot of Utopia?

Amazon describes the plot as "a twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world." This is more or less the plot of the U.K. original, but with Flynn - who's written for HBO's creepy Munchausen drama Sharp Objects and crime film Widows, there's no telling what sorts of twists and turns will be added.