It was the glitch streamed around the world. At the end of Upload, its first season streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, viewers were left with a shocking cliffhanger finale that leaves plenty of questions unanswered until Season 2 of the sitcom set in a disturbing version of our own not-so-distant-future.

If you've already binged the entire show and you're impatient for news about Upload Season 2 we've got your covered. Her'es everything we know about the show's return, from potential plot details to when the release date may arrive.

Warning! Spoilers for Upload Season 1 ahead.

What happened at the end of Upload?

Upload is the newest sci-fi romantic comedy from creator Greg Daniels, best known as one of the creators of The Office and Parks & Recreation. The show revolves around two people: Nathan (Robbie Amell), a hotshot coder who dies under mysterious circumstances; and Nora (Andy Allo), Nathan's personal tech support in Lakeview, the virtual afterlife simulation owned and operated by tech giant Horizen.

At the end of Upload Season 1, Nathan downgrades his account (paid for by his ex-girlfriend Ingrid, played by Allegra Edwards) to the free version, becoming one of the "Two Gigs" — lower-tier Lakeview residents who can only afford two free gigabytes of data per month.

In the real world, Nora narrowly escapes an attempt on her life by a hitman, likely paid for by the same people who killed Nathan. She then confesses to a frozen Nathan that she loves him before heading to a remote mountain location where she'll be safe but also cut off from technology — including Nathan.

But that's not all. When Ingrid visits Nathan (briefly reawakening him from his freeze), she tells him that she's gone and willingly died to be "uploaded" to Lakeview. That's the comedy of Upload in a nutshell: The only thing worse than being dead is being dead with someone you tried to break up with.

Allegra Edwards, Robbie Amell, and Chloe Coleman in Amazon's 'Upload.' Amazon Studios

Will Upload return for Season 2?

As of this article's publishing, there are no news regarding a second season of Upload. On March 16, Amazon Studios paused all productions of its original programs, including its massive (and massively expensive) Lord of the Rings prequel series. Upload is among Amazon's original shows and is consequently paused in production due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

That being said, the Writers Guild of America lists creator Greg Daniels as executive producer of Upload for 2020 to 2021, indicating at the very least an expectation for another season of Upload in 2021. It's not a confirmation that the show is renewed, however, and present circumstances can make the future even more difficult to predict.

When is the Upload Season 2 release date on Amazon?

There is currently no premiere date for Upload Season 2. But based on production cycles (and delays caused by coronavirus), we wouldn't expect it until late 2021 at best.

Where can I watch the trailer for Upload Season 2?

There is currently no trailer to preview Upload Season 2. You can expect one about a month before the Season 2 release date, though we might get some behind-the-scenes footage once filming begins.

Andy Allo, in 'Upload' Season 1. Amazon Prime Studios

What story will Upload Season 2 explore?

While Greg Daniels has not commented on the future of Upload, you can expect the show to pick up its narrative pieces from the Upload Season 1 cliffhanger. Nathan, having to deal with both Nora's confession of love and Ingrid's own willing upload into Lakeview to be with him, will certainly make the afterlife anything but paradise.

Second, the true culprit and full circumstances behind Nathan's "death" has yet to be revealed. The show has littered its first season with red herrings and possible suspects, none of which were resolved in the finale. The murderer of Nathan is still at large, with plenty more angles of the fateful "accident" yet to be revealed. The Season 1 finale strongly hinted that Ingrid's dad ordered the murder to cover his own tracks, but plenty of details are still unknown.

Third, Nathan's last project when he was among the living involved the democratization of the upload technology. Whatever Nathan was working on, it would have made uploading more affordable for the poor working class, allowing anyone to be uploaded regardless of income. As we saw in Upload Season 1, that technology is about to launch (without Nathan's involvement), and it could upend the entire Horizen business model.

Nathan's new status among the "Two Gigs" could also heighten Upload's undercurrent of class tensions. Will he lead a revolution from the virtual basement of Lakeview?

Upload Season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime.