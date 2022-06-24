Umbrella Academy Season 3 ending explained: How it sets up Season 4's biggest crisis

It’s the end of the world as we know it (again). In The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Netflix’s most dysfunctional superhero team has to save the world once more, and the apocalypse isn’t their only problem. After traveling back in time in Season 2, the Umbrella Academy returns to a very different present in Season 3 — one where they’ve been replaced by a more successful Sparrow Academy.

But while Umbrella Academy Season 3 might follow a familiar formula (apocalypse + new enemy + a killer soundtrack), it ends on a surprising note. If you watched the new episodes and you’re confused about the ending or have questions, you’re in luck. We asked series showrunner Steve Blackman to explain the Season 3 finale — and what comes next.

Read on for his answers to our questions about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and beyond. This interview has been edited for clarity. (Spoilers ahead!)

The Sparrow Academy. Netflix

Umbrella Academy Season 3 ends with Reginald Hargreeves looming over New York. Is he being set up as the villain of Season 4?

I can't answer that without giving things away, but I'd say he's not the main antagonist. Things have changed because of his actions and because of what happened at the end of Season 3. We've left the kids in a very, very tough position. And it will be an exciting journey of how we get past the place we left. But he's not necessarily the main antagonist next year. That I can tell you.

Reginald Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy Season 3. Netflix

Season 3 has a seemingly happy ending. The Umbrella Academy are all alive, but the Sparrows are missing. Will we see the Sparrows again?

I would never say never. I don't want to give that away now.

But I'm not sure if it is a happy ending. Can you live your whole life with powers and then have that removed and feel OK? I think the challenge for next season is: What will it be like for them to sort of have this sort of quote-unquote appendage cut off them and try to be normal? I don't know if it's necessarily a good thing or a bad thing for them. And I think that's something we'll deal with in Season 4. I mean, obviously, that's a spoiler.

Well, I mean a happy ending in that they all are alive.

Um, yes, they're alive. Allison is alive as well and she has back two people from timelines that shouldn't really be together, but yet they are.