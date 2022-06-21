It's been more than a year since The Umbrella Academy wrapped up its second season stuck in the 1960s with a cliffhanger right out of It's a Wonderful Life and viewers were scratching their collective heads as to how this acclaimed series would press on for a third outing.

Now the time-warped clouds have lifted and we can finally be reunited with our favorite misfit clan made up of Luther, Allison, Diego, Klaus, Vanya, Number Five, and the spirit of Ben. But if you recall, as the gang teleported back from the Swingin' Sixties where they averted a nuclear armageddon, the mansion they returned to is not the same sanctuary it once was. Due to some ripple in the space/time continuum, the deceased Reginald Hargreeves still lives, does not know his old family, and is now training a collection of metahumans called The Sparrow Academy.

Created by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy began life as a series of Dark Horse comic books and graphic novels in 2007 centered around a quirky family of immaculately-conceived superheroes who were the crimefighting darlings of another era and once had their own tie-in comics and merchandise line before it all crumbled away.

Let's leap into the reality-twisting logistics of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 and welcome back this most irreverent band of superheroes to see how they'll correct their altered existence!

The Umbrella Academy in Season 3. Netflix

What is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 release date?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 airs exclusively on Netflix starting Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

What is the release time for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Netflix unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes is The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Netflix will unleash all ten episodes of The Umbrella Academy S3 together on June 22, 2022.

What is the plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Per the official synopsis, back at the Academy, the Umbrellas are confused and clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings known as the Sparrows while a mysterious force descends and wreaks havoc on the city when another doomsday clock ticks. An obvious rivalry is bound to erupt as the original grown-up kids try to realign their fate inside the time paradox and battle some malevolent entity that they might have unleashed during all their decade-shifting hijinks.

One major change for Season 3 is the elimination of the Vanya character, now switched to the name Viktor, to better align with actor Ellen/Elliot Page's coming out as transgender in 2021.

The Sparrows. Netflix

Who stars in the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Confirmed for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are series regulars Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Elliot Page (Viktor), and Ben (Justin H. Min).

Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Adam Godley (Pogo), and Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace/Mom) are also expected to return in forms both familiar and unfamiliar.

New cast members playing the alternate timeline’s The Sparrow Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and something called an Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Yes, Netflix released the final trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on May 19, infused with an explosion of witty wisecracks, Number Five in normal clothes, superpowered siblings going Mano a Mano, and Pogo as a grizzled cigarette-smoking tattoo artist.

Will there be an Umbrella Academy Season 4?

It is rumored, though not officially confirmed, that Netflix has already renewed The Umbrella Academy for a fourth season prior to the third season being aired, but no plot details or casting from series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman have been announced yet.