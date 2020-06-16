Umbrella Academy Season 2 plot and photos reveal terrifying new villains

Umbrella Academy Season 2 is still over a month away, but Netflix just revealed a huge amount of information about our favorite misfit superhero team, including an official plot synopsis and a ton of photos. After Season 1 ended on a huge time travel cliffhanger, it looks like Season 2 will challenge the Umbrella Academy with some far-out obstacles as they struggle to adapt in a surprising new setting.

Warning! Spoilers ahead of Umbrella Academy Season 2 ahead. If you want to go in totally clean, stop reading now!

Still here? Cool. Let's get down to business. Here's the official Umbrella Academy Season 2 plot synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

There's a lot to unpack here, but the most exciting news is Umbrella Academy Season 2's change of scenery to the 1960s. After traveling back in time to escape the apocalypse, it seems our heroes have been scattered across the first half of the decade. By the time the season starts, some of them have been living in the past for years and already adapted to their new lives, which explains images like this:

Klaus makes an excellent hippie. Netflix

And this:

Allison has adapted well to '60s hairstyles. Netflix

Most fascinating of all, however, may be Umbrella Academy Season 2's new villains. While Season 1 featured Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha Cha (Mary J. Blige) as the main antagonists, Season 2 will introduce a "trio of ruthless Swedish assassins." Check them out:

Meet the new bad guys. Netflix

Scary stuff...

The Inverse Analysis — What does this mean for Hazel and Cha Cha? Well, Hazel escaped with Agnes at the end of Season 1, while Cha Cha was seemingly killed in the explosion caused by Vanya. However, considering Umbrella Academy's twisty storytelling, anything seems possible. Hazel could easily return, either as a villain or as an ally to our heroes, and Cha Cha could reveal that she survived the explosion, or even turn up as a younger version of herself who time-traveled to the '60s.

With just over a month to go, we've got plenty to think about already, and Netflix hasn't even released a trailer yet.