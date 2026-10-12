One of the strengths of an anthology series is how everything can change from season to season. Every season of The White Lotus takes place in a different resort; every season of American Horror Story has a different focus and different characters; and every season of Fargo follows a different story.

But this can be a double-edged sword. While this format does allow for the story to start over from scratch, there’s always a risk that the following seasons won’t recapture the magic. There’s no better example than True Detective, the HBO series that was a smash hit with its first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, but never reached the same heights. In fact, when The New York Times listed its list of best shows of the 21st century, the entry for True Detective clarified that it only meant Season 1.

Since then, we’ve seen a number of different attempts at returning to the Golden Age, with the latest being True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster. Apparently, the next season will star another movie star who rarely does TV, and it could be just what the show needs.

During a panel at New York Comic-Con, Nicolas Cage revealed that he will star in True Detective Season 5. The actor had remained on the silver screen for decades, but earlier this year he made his television debut in Amazon Prime Video’s live-action series Spider-Noir. Now, apparently, he’s going back for more from the medium.

“You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention,” Cage said. “You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective.” He did say he wasn’t sure if he could announce it just yet, though.

Could Nicolas Cage be the star to fill the big shoes of Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle? HBO

Rumors of Cage starring in the season have been swirling since August 2025, when Variety reported he was in talks to star, but HBO declined to comment. Now that Cage himself has said something, though, it seems like a sure thing.

Movie actors have always done well in True Detective, but we still haven’t seen a repeat of Season 1’s success. Perhaps Nicolas Cage’s often over-the-top acting style will be the big swing this series needs to get back to what made it great. Season 1 was so good partly because of the eccentric character of Rust Cohle and his long monologues. Why not bring in someone who is already known for playing eccentric characters with iconic monologues?

True Detective Seasons 1-4 is now streaming on HBO Max.