True Detective is a prime example of the anthology format’s pros and cons. Each season offers a fresh start to try something new, but there’s also the risk of failing to reach a previous season’s benchmark. Season 1 of True Detective was lauded for its unique structure and compelling mystery, but then Season 2 was considered a huge letdown by comparison.

With Season 4, True Detective: Night Country, also earning a mixed reaction, Season 5 is now taking some big swings with its casting — and possibly the setting. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of True Detective.

Nicolas Cage will star in Season 5 of True Detective. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/Shutterstock

Who Is In The Cast Of True Detective: Season 5?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, True Detective Season 5 will star Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas. Cage’s involvement is no surprise, as rumors of his casting have been swirling since 2025, and the actor seemingly confirmed it during a conversation at New York Comic Con earlier this month. But Banderas’ casting is completely out of left field, and this marks his first TV appearance since 2018’s Genius Season 2, where he played Pablo Picasso.

Cage will play a character named Henry Logan, and Banderas’ character is called Rai Garcia. That’s all we know about the cast so far.

What Is The Plot Of True Detective Season 5?

Jodie Foster starred in the previous season, True Detective: Night Country. HBO

We don’t have any plot details yet, but a few broad strokes seem to point to a specific tone. Apparently, the new season will be set in Jamaica Bay, Queens, making it an urban-based season. That’s a contrast to Season 3, which was set in a smaller community, and Season 4, set in a desolate Alaskan town during the height of winter. Season 5 is going bigger in every sense of the word, from big-name actors to a more crowded setting.

Is There a Trailer For True Detective Season 5?

No, not yet, but we’ll update this page when one arrives.

What Is The Release Window For True Detective Season 5?

We can only speculate at this point, but filming is set to begin sometime in 2027, and production usually takes a year from start to finish, making 2028 a reasonable release window. This would actually align with the show’s current schedule: Season 4 came out about four years after Season 3, and 2028 would mark another four years since then.

True Detective streams on HBO Max.