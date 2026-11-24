After over 40 years, Blade Runner is clocking out of its shift at the Potential Factory.

For decades, the saga spearheaded by Ridley Scott — and lifted heavily from the work of Phillip K. Dick — has coasted on a cocktail of immaculate vibes and pulsing neon incandescence. It’s always felt so much bigger than that first outing, and though Denis Villeneuve proved that somewhat with Blade Runner 2049, it wasn’t quite enough. Next comes Blade Runner 2099, a series-length promise of this world’s true potential. Long-time fans will get to spend eight hours with new Blade Runners and replicants, and with a binge release that coincides with a cozy holiday break, we’ll get to take it all in without much interruption.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blade Runner 2099 premiere.

What’s more human than human? Prime Video

What is the Blade Runner 2099 release date?

Blade Runner 2099 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 25.

What time does Blade Runner 2099 premiere?

Like most Prime Video releases, Blade Runner 2099 is set to premiere at 12:00 a.m. PT, or 3:00 a.m. ET. All eight episodes drop at the same time, so no one has to worry about what they’re going to watch on Thanksgiving weekend.

Is there a trailer for Blade Runner 2099?

Yes, there is. Check out the final trailer for the upcoming series, which takes the franchise even further into the future.

What is the plot of Blade Runner 2099?

Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after the adventures of Officer K (Ryan Gosling). “Los Angeles has been reborn,” the official synopsis reads, “just not by humanity.” The world where androids, aka Replicants, were second-class citizens hunted by a specific designation of cops — called Blade Runners — is long gone. Now, Replicants run LA, but humans are working to take back the metropolis and the world, and they plan to use Cora (Hunter Schafer) to do it.

A fugitive desperate to finally stop running, Cora goes undercover as a Blade Runner, shadowing a Replicant BR named Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) who’s also notably “days from dying.” The unlikely duo team up to hunt down a runaway “hiding a truth that could collapse a fragile city” — and in the process, will unearth new answers to the franchise’s ever-evolving question: What does it mean to be human, or in this case, more human than human?

Blade Runner 2099 sets up a tense new cop drama. Prime Video

Who is in the cast of Blade Runner 2099?

Here are all the new faces set to appear in Blade Runner 2099:

Hunter Schafer as Cora, a human fugitive desperate to help her brother

Michelle Yeoh as Olwen, a Replicant Blade Runner searching for her missing partner

Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) as Yahya, a human-hunting Blade Runner

Dimitri Abold ( The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as Bebeto, a human doctor helping other humans in a Replicant-occupied LA

as Bebeto, a human doctor helping other humans in a Replicant-occupied LA Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) as Elias, Cora’s brother

Katelyn Rose Downey ( The Nun II ) as Greta, a human girl sold into working for the LAPD

) as Greta, a human girl sold into working for the LAPD Sheila Atim (The Vampire Lestat) as Helena, Cora’s adoptive mother

Tom Burke (Furiosa), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Amy Lennox (Only Child), and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) will also appear in the series as guest stars.

Will Blade Runner 2099 get a Season 2?

Prime Video conceived Blade Runner 2099 as a limited series, so there are currently no plans to develop a second season. We can expect this story to be fairly self-contained, delivering a movie’s worth of story in eight hours of television.