Since 1982, fans of the cult classic Blade Runner have had questions about the larger world of the cyberpunk classic. In the rain, on the rooftop at the end of the original film, Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) told us that he’d seen things that we wouldn’t believe. Much of the new TV series, Blade Runner 2099, seems intent on showing us those things, particularly — and interestingly — what the concept of “Off-World” looks like and why the Replicants were so good at settling on other planets. The show also retroactively answers various questions about how the Nexus line of Replicants came to be, and what the goals of the Tyrell Corporation were before the first film even began. And, what’s somewhat surprising, and even refreshing, is that this new lore jibes pretty well with the original film, and is arguably a more coherent and believable sequel than 2049.

Blade Runner 2099 does what no other Blade Runner could do before: Take its sweet time to explore the implications of day-to-day life in this future, and to unpack what it means that there are just casually various colony worlds, and that an entire race of artificial people were created as a result of this massive venture. As a science fiction series saddled with a ton of both iconic but oddly thin world-building, Blade Runner 2099 comes as chattier than its 1982 antecedent, and less confusing-on-purpose than the 2017 sequel. This isn’t to say that the show is easy to follow, or that it isn’t dense and odd. It’s just that in the pantheon of Blade Runner, this is the one that feels the most literal and contains the most information. It also has a lot of saxophone.

Blade Runner 2099 picks up 50 years after the events of Denis Villeneuve’s sequel film. Prime Video

In an attempt to pay homage to the famous Vangelis score from the original film, composer Leopold Ross gives us a very Blade Runner-y score, which Blade Runners so hard, there’s scarcely a scene in which the score isn’t an invisible character in the show, which is kind of as it should be — sound design is a big part of the Blade Runner IP — but also, more than a little bit of the sense that the music is both trying too hard, and also, maybe, just maybe, trying to do something to patch up some what doesn’t make the show quite click.

Ross’s saxophone and score are a metaphor for everything good and bad about Blade Runner 2099; it fits, it feels right, and yet, there’s something a little off. Once all eight episodes of the show are out and fans can dissect spoilers and the various ways that Blade Runner 2099 alters canon, there will be all sorts of hyper-specific explanations offered for what does and doesn’t work about the show. But the most interesting strength of Blade Runner 2099 is also its greatest weakness. This may seem like the most obvious thing to say in the universe, particularly when countless TV critics have complained about the prestige TV bloat (“It should have been a movie!” we say, shaking our fists), but on its own, Blade Runner 2099 is a decent sci-fi TV show. The rub is, it’s not a great Blade Runner thing precisely because it is a TV show.

Contemporary TV shows demand various formulas, and Blade Runner 2099 does nothing to avoid any of those structures. There are several mystery boxes, which are slow-burning in the extreme. Many characters are speaking to each other in riddles, because everyone is lying about something. We’ve got a fish-out-of-water character, Cora (Hunter Schafer), who wants to help her brother, and is also in over her head pretending not only to be a Replicant (when she’s human) but also a human-hunting Blade Runner. This is all fine, but what would be harder: To pretend like you’re not human or pretend like you’re a cop? 2099 answers the first question somewhat convincingly, again, as it should. Blade Runner has always been about attacking that central idea presented in the first movie: What does it mean to be more human than human? And whereas 2049 sort of left that answer hanging in the air, 2099 does seem interested in unpacking these ideas in a way that is slightly more on-the-nose. If the Replicants have taken over, and they’re the dominant species, what does it really mean to be alive?

Michelle Yeoh’s Olwen is a new kind of Replicant for Blade Runner. Or is she? Prime Video

This is well-trodden ground for other science fiction that has come before. And like many humanoid robot shows of the 21st century (Battlestar Galactica, Westworld, Humans, Picard, Murderbot), the concept that a conflicted artificial humanoid Replicant is supposed to make us feel, well, conflicted. As the near-retirement, hardened Blade Runner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) would be very easily at home in either Battlestar or Westworld, and when the show does focus mostly on her character, it feels like it's at its best. But in 1982, when we started to feel bad for Roy Batty on that rooftop, and then started to wonder if Deckard (Harrison Ford) was a Replicant, all of those empathy inversions central to the film’s themes were profound.

Are those ideas profound now? The set-up of Blade Runner 2099 — that the Replicants have taken over and that humans are now second-class citizens is an interesting status quo idea in theory, but in practice, it simply makes humans and Replicants somewhat indistinguishable from each other, muddying the central questions of the original Blade Runner, and also, perhaps, proving an unspoken thesis by accident: If real-life AI were all as convincing as Michelle Yeoh, it’s possible AI could take everyone’s jobs overnight.

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh in Blade Runner 2099. Prime Video

Because 2099 is a drawn-out TV show, with its twists and flashbacks and late-in-the-game revelations, we spend a lot of time with the humans and Replicants of this world, and, as such, we probably understand them all much better than we understood Deckard and Roy in the original film. And yet, the paradox is that because we know more about these people, the minimalist quality of what made Blade Runner such a memorable film feels elusive in 2099. There’s an abundance of Blade Runnery stuff here, and much of it is good. But the power of the original film is, arguably, in its smallness, and Blade Runner 2099, through no real fault of its own, is an entirely different beast: A drawn-out TV show story which has to deliver on certain plot details.

Blade Runner, the film, was content to let the audience make up their own minds about what just happened. Blade Runner 2099 gives us many answers, straight-up. But that doesn’t mean it’s as satisfying.

Blade Runner 2099 streams all eight of its episodes on November 25 on Prime Video.