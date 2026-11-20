Usually, when you ask someone what the first “prestige TV” show is, most people would say something like Twin Peaks or Roots, but in the world of sci-fi TV, there’s one standout that premiered decades earlier: The Prisoner, the British series created, directed, and starring Patrick McGoohan that ran for 17 episodes in 1967 and 1968. Even though the series only ran for a few months, its intriguing story and surreal worldbuilding made it a cult classic.

For decades now, we’ve seen plans for remakes, but there hasn’t yet been a successful adaptation that has lived up to the hype. However, almost half a century later, we could finally see this story revived in a new Golden Age of TV.

The Prisoner was, arguably, the first “mystery box” show, predating shows like Lost or Twin Peaks. ITV/Shutterstock

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to The Prisoner, and will develop a modern-day adaptation of the story, which follows a mysterious man named Number Six as he lives in a dystopian place called “The Village,” full of surreal things like human chess, penny farthings, and prison guards that look like giant white inflatable balls.

It won’t be the first time the series has been remade on TV. In 2009, AMC released a new version of The Prisoner starring Jim Caviezel, Ian McKellen, Ruth Wilson, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Unfortunately, it didn’t live up to its predecessor. “Too much of Bill Gallagher’s self-consciously arcane script and Nick Hurran’s direction unfolds as if through a funhouse mirror, offering less in the way of clues than marking time until the vague, conspiratorial reveal in the closing chapters,” Variety said in its review.

The 2009 AMC adaptation of The Prisoner starred Jim Caviezel, Ian McKellen, Ruth Wilson, and a young Jamie Campbell Bower. Amc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Prisoner has been considered for a movie adaptation for decades now. Around 2000, Simon West, the director of Con Air, was attached to a remake written by Christopher McQuarrie, but that project fell apart. In 2006, Christopher Nolan was attached to a new remake, but left the project in 2009. Over a decade later, Nolan told Variety he couldn’t quite “crack” the adaptation. Even Ridley Scott flirted with adapting it for the screen.

It’s still possible that this adaptation will be just as disappointing as the 2009 version, but the few bits of information we have about it are encouraging. The production team is apparently full of fans of the initial series, and ITV, the British TV network, is on board as well, which lends a little credence to it. It’s early on, but it seems like Number Six will be back for a new generation.

The Prisoner (1967-1968) is now streaming on Tubi and the Criterion Channel.