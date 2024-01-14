True Detective is back, and now it’s ice cold. The hit detective series is returning after five years for a female-led mystery set in Alaska. Season 4, known as True Detective: Night Country, stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, who investigate a disappearance far more complicated than it seems.

True Detective: Night Country has already teased connections to the show’s infamous first season, as both have prominently featured a mysterious spiral pattern. Night Country is sure to have more twists and reveals, so here’s everything you need to know to catch every minute of it.

What is the True Detective Season 4 Release Date?

Befitting its wintry setting, True Detective: Night Country premieres on HBO on January 14, 2024, almost five years to the day after the premiere of the Mahershala Ali-led third season. True Detective releasing in mid-January is a bit of a tradition, as that’s when Season 1 came out, too.

What is the True Detective Season 4 Release Time?

True Detective: Night Country is taking the prestigious Sunday 9:00 pm EST time slot, a time previously used by other heavy-hitting shows like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. All episodes will air on HBO and become available to stream on Max simultaneously.

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster lead True Detective Season 4. HBO

How Many Episodes Will True Detective Season 4 Have?

Night Country is the shortest season of True Detective yet, with only six episodes instead of eight. However, the release schedule is a bit unconventional: there’s no episode on Sunday, February 11, thanks to the Super Bowl. So we’ll have to wait an extra week, until February 25, to see how Night Country plays out.

Do I Have to Watch The Other Seasons to Understand True Detective Season 4?

True Detective is an anthology series, with each season following a different case and cast. While some motifs may carry over, you absolutely do not need to watch the previous seasons to understand Night Country.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective: Night Country?

Yup. Season 4’s trailer leans into the series’ spooky, almost supernatural tone, while also showcasing the unique Alsaka setting.

What is the Plot of True Detective Season 4?

HBO describes Night Country as an investigation into the disappearance of eight researchers in Alaska. Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) is assigned to the case, while fellow detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) suggests an old, unsolved murder may be connected. Both investigators will have their own issues to confront, too.

It’s a solid premise for a True Detective story, and reviews have suggested Night Country might just recapture the dark magic of Season 1. You can judge for yourself soon enough.

True Detective: Night Country premieres on HBO and Max on January 14, 2024.