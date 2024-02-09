True Detective Episode 5 Will Stream Two Days Earlier

True Detective: Night Country has been breaking new ground. It’s the first season to not involve original creator Nic Pizzolatto, to fully lean into the franchise’s supernatural themes, and to center female detectives. Now, with Episode 5, True Detective Season 4 is adopting a new and unusual release schedule, meaning Max streamers can watch the episode sooner than anticipated.

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 5 Release Date?

While the fifth episode of True Detective: Night Country will air on HBO on Sunday, February 11, the Super Bowl is going to absolutely dominate prime-time television. The episode will therefore be available to stream on Max on Friday, February 9, two days before the usual release. It’s not an unprecedented move; When The Last of Us premiered in early 2023, its fifth episode followed the same release structure for the same reason.

Detective Evangeline Nevarro is getting deeper into Alaska’s weirdest mystery. HBO

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 5 Release Time?

Regardless of whether you’re streaming two days early or watching the television premiere, Episode 5 will be available to watch at 9:00 pm EST, which is 6:00 pm PST. So the episode will be available exactly 48 hours before the usual release time.

How Many Episodes of True Detective Season 4 Are Left?

Episode 5 is Season 4’s penultimate episode, so there’s only one episode after this to cover the remaining mysteries surrounding the demise of Annie K and the Tsalal Station scientists. That’s two episodes shorter than True Detective’s other seasons, which hopefully gives the show enough time to reach a graceful conclusion.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective Season 4, Episode 5?

Episode 5’s preview includes multiple characters declaring the case is over, but we know it’s not so simple. Many plot threads still need to be tied up, including the Silver Sky mining protests, the link connecting the two murder mysteries, and Detective Nevarro’s recurring hallucinations.

What Is the Plot of True Detective Season 4, Episode 5?

HBO provided an official synopsis for Episode 4:

“As Prior (Finn Bennett) digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro (Kali Reis) rescues Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc) from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick (Dervla Kirwan), Danvers (Jodie Foster) balks when Connelly (Christopher Eccleston) shares the official cause of the Tsalal men’s deaths – and gets a warning against pursuing the case any further. Later, Hank (John Hawkes) receives a quid pro quo offer.”

After four episodes of a growing supernatural atmosphere, it looks like the stage will be set for a huge finale next week.

True Detective: Night Country Episode 5 premieres on Max on February 9, 2024, and airs on HBO February 11, 2024.