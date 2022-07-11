Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ release date could be sooner than you think

Thor: Love and Thunder is making a splash in theaters right now, although it’s garnering mixed reactions from critics and fans. For some viewers, that could convince them to skip the trek to the theater and catch the movie on streaming. We can rely on Disney+ to bring movies to streaming relatively quickly, but gone are the days of simultaneous releases like Black Widow. Instead, we’ll have to wait a bit longer; but not too long. Here’s when you can expect to see Taika Waititi’s latest Thor adventure at home.

There’s been no announcement on Thor’s streaming release date yet, but we can make an educated guess based on the precedent of Marvel’s past releases, especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The rule of thumb is to allow a minimum of 45 days of theatrical exclusivity, which is around how long fans had to wait for Multiverse of Madness. Eternals and Shang-Chi took an additional two weeks, however.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is our closest idea for Thor: Love and Thunder’s theatrical window. Marvel Studios

With that window in mind, the soonest we can expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be streaming is August 21, 2022. However, that’s a Sunday, and Disney+ usually schedules its new releases for Wednesday. So August 24 could be the day to mark on your calendars.

That, however, is a best-case scenario. Marvel may choose to delay the release of the movie so it won’t conflict with the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did release on the same day as an episode of Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Thor: Love and Thunder may warrant a standalone release, so it may be later.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may delay Thor: Love and Thunder’s streaming release. Marvel Studios

But just how much later? Again, using the precedents of past Disney+ MCU movie releases, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait more than two months, so early September is probably the latest date that Love and Tunder could hit streaming. It may not have the peak summer vibes of its initial August release, but you’ll be able to curl up at home with this rambunctious adventure as fall rolls around.

However long we have to wait, Taika Waititi’s latest MCU project is definitely worth the watch, if only for the many scenes of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. If you’re on the fence about this one, give it a watch once it’s available for streaming.