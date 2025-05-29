Chris Hemsworth May Have Accidentally Spoiled Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers movies have evolved into gloomy affairs. Rather than focusing on the sitcom-like dysfunction that manifests between all-powerful, ego-driven superbeings as the first two Avengers films did, these team-ups are now rife with tragedy, dour character building, and sacrifices galore. Avengers: Endgame gave Marvel’s Cinematic Universe the Game of Thrones treatment: no one was safe from Thanos’ wrath, and the heroes we’d been cheering on for years had to pay the ultimate price to defeat him.

Aside from The Marvels and Thunderbolts* (aka *The New Avengers), we haven’t had the chance to reset with a new Avengers line-up. After a series of shake-ups within the studio, it’s now full speed ahead to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will try to one-up the last two Avengers films. The rise of Doctor Doom and the end of the Multiverse Saga will likely bring a new wave of casualties to the MCU, and many are rightly wondering which Avengers we’ll have to say goodbye to this time. Given Marvel’s characteristic secrecy, it was safe to assume the fate of our favorite heroes would remain a mystery — but Chris Hemsworth, one of the few OG Avengers left, might have just spoiled his character’s fate.

Hemsworth and his castmates are currently filming Doomsday, but the actor took a brief break to post a video to his YouTube channel that looks back on the legacy of Thor and thanks fans for following him on his journey.

“Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the MCU unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!”

Hemsworth’s timing feels a little random, even if May is a big month for Thor. He was officially announced as the God of Thunder on May 16, 2009, and his first appearance came roughly two years later on May 2, 2011. It makes some sense for him to commemorate the role on what’s technically his 15th anniversary, as he was likely filming Thor in 2010. Still, it’s hard not to assume the worst, given our expectations for Doomsday.

Was Love and Thunder the last solo Thor film? Marvel Studios

Hemsworth’s thank you video is sweet, but it reads almost like a goodbye to the character. There’s a sense he recently learned that Doomsday would be his last appearance as Thor, making his latest update a coy heads-up.

On paper, it would make sense for Thor to sacrifice himself somehow. Aside from Clint Barton (who officially retired in Hawkeye and likely has nothing to do with Doomsday) and Bruce Banner (who hasn’t been seen since She-Hulk), he’s the only founding member of the Avengers still in the field. There’s no doubt Marvel could take the character in a fresh direction, but the studio’s last attempt to give Thor a new lease on life in Love and Thunder landed with a thud. Is there anything more for him to give?

That question likely won’t be answered officially until Doomsday is out in theaters, but it might be wise to temper expectations now. Even if Thor isn’t among the casualties coming in Doomsday, no character is safe as the multiverse as we know it ends.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.