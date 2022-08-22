Stop, hammer time
Thor 4 Disney Plus release date revealed — and it's sooner than you think
Thor: Love and Thunder is among several titles getting added to the Disney streamer's library.
Disney+ Day, the streamer’s celebration of everything Disney, is shaping up to be chockfull of exciting premieres, special offers, and early access to theme park experiences and products for the platform’s subscribers.
Among the planned Disney+ debuts is an earlier-than-anticipated streaming release for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor movie and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor 4 premiered in theaters back on July 8, and will now hit Disney+ on September 8, just 62 days later.
The action-adventure rom-com, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, currently holds a 65% critical reception score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Inverse review was lukewarm, but if you were hesitant to pay theater money, now’s your chance to give it a shot from the comfort of your couch.
Thor 4 finds the god of thunder (Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery after losing key superheroes and siblings in his life. However, his efforts are thwarted when the terrifying Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) comes after him and his fellow deities. To stop the threat, Thor partners up with King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman), who now wields Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir.
Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other MCU movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which allows subscribers to view shows in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.
Other global premieres on Disney+ Day include:
- Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
- Welcome to the Club, a new Simpsons short
- Remembering, a short film starring Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson
- A new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Tierra Incógnita, a family-friendly Argentine mystery-horror original series
- The new live-action version of Pinocchio
- Cars on the Road, a new Pixar series about Lightning McQueen and friends
- Growing Up, a docuseries co-created by Brie Larson
- A new National Geographic Explorer series starring Bertie Gregory
Disney+ Day is on September 8, 2022.