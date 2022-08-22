Disney+ Day , the streamer’s celebration of everything Disney, is shaping up to be chockfull of exciting premieres, special offers, and early access to theme park experiences and products for the platform’s subscribers.

Among the planned Disney+ debuts is an earlier-than-anticipated streaming release for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor movie and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor 4 premiered in theaters back on July 8, and will now hit Disney+ on September 8, just 62 days later.

The action-adventure rom-com, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, currently holds a 65% critical reception score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Inverse review was lukewarm, but if you were hesitant to pay theater money, now’s your chance to give it a shot from the comfort of your couch.

Thor 4 finds the god of thunder (Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery after losing key superheroes and siblings in his life. However, his efforts are thwarted when the terrifying Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) comes after him and his fellow deities. To stop the threat, Thor partners up with King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman), who now wields Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other MCU movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which allows subscribers to view shows in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.

Christian Bale delivers one of his finest and most petrifying performances as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor 4. Marvel Studios/Disney

Other global premieres on Disney+ Day include:

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Welcome to the Club, a new Simpsons short

Remembering, a short film starring Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson

A new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Tierra Incógnita, a family-friendly Argentine mystery-horror original series

The new live-action version of Pinocchio

Cars on the Road, a new Pixar series about Lightning McQueen and friends

Growing Up, a docuseries co-created by Brie Larson

A new National Geographic Explorer series starring Bertie Gregory