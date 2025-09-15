Toss a coin to your witcher and spare a thought for Netflix’s casting department. After three seasons, star and mega-nerd Henry Cavill left the title role of Netflix’s The Witcher over supposed “creative differences.” Liam Hemsworth was chosen to take on the role in the upcoming Season 4, but calling hardcore fans skeptical of the sudden recasting would be an understatement.

We now have our first look at Hemsworth’s take on Geralt of Rivia, and it’s a full-fledged fight scene showing him trapping a devious wraith. If you can live with a Dr. Who-like regeneration of the hero, then check out the clip below:

Donning a long wig that evokes his brother Chris’ role as Thor, Hemsworth’s Geralt has the same gruff voice and matter-of-fact demeanor as Cavill, but doesn’t quite seem to have the same passion. Unfortunately, Liam Hemsworth won’t get that much of a chance to make his mark on the franchise, as The Witcher will end with Season 5. Still, a full Season 4 of Hemsralt might be enough to convince the fandom to accept this new form. At the very least, it should be enough to ease in more casual viewers who hadn’t even heard the recasting announcement.

Let’s hope that Hemworth’s portrayal isn’t doomed, as he has the opportunity to build towards an epic series finale in Season 5. This might be the last time Geralt is seen in live action, and if this clip is anything to go by, it’s possible that Hemworth can evolve the role into something new. A lot will depend on how Season 4 plays with fans, so the pressure is on.

What is The Witcher without Henry Cavill? Netflix

Cavill had a familiarity with the games and their stories, so The Witcher always felt like his passion project. Does the show have what it takes to stand on its own with a brand new star? That’s the million-dollar question.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix.