The Suicide Squad post-credits: Why is [Spoiler] still alive?

The Suicide Squad serves up action, comedy, and twists that don’t end once the movie fades to black.

Not many characters survived James Gunn’s R-rated sequel of the 2006 DC movie. From its opening scene to its action-packed ending, The Suicide Squad showed little mercy for several minor and major characters. However, the movie’s post-credits scenes reveal that two characters we thought were dead are, in fact, still alive.

Here is what the ending credit scenes mean for the future of The Suicide Squad.

Major spoilers for The Suicide Squad ahead.

The Suicide Squad’s ending credits explained

Weasel is The Suicide Squad’s weirdest character. Warner Bros.

The first credits scene appears a little after the film ends, and it shows Weasel (Sean Gunn) washed ashore on the beach of Corto Maltese. It must be sometime after the movie’s opening battle, where he was initially thought to have drowned after Savant (Michael Rooker) dragged him to the shore.

It’s not too surprising that Weasel weaseled himself out of death. The rest of the scene sees him creepily wandering off the beach into the forest. His fate remains unknown, so there is a chance we may see him again.

The second credits scene shows us one character we will definitely see again. Peacemaker, played by John Cena, is revealed to still be alive after Bloodsport (Idris Elba) shot him in the throat and then part of a building collapsed on top of him. It looks like someone, likely Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), unearthed Peacemaker from the rubble.

The scene shows us two of Waller’s associates, John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), visiting the comatose Peacemaker in the hospital.

Does the post-credit scene set up The Suicide Squad 3?

Peacemaker doesn’t meet his end in The Suicide Squad. Warner Bros.

Peacemaker’s resurrection at first suggests he may be the new villain in a sequel. However, this final post-credits scene doesn’t tease a sequel. It directly sets up Peacemaker, a TV series spinoff based on Cena’s character, which will debut on HBO Max in January 2022.

Peacemaker has a lot of explaining to do after revealing he made a secret deal with Waller to destroy a hard drive, which held evidence of the United States’ involvement with the immoral Starro experiments. His corrupted take on peace and his obsession with “the greater good” ultimately led to Peacemaker killing Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and almost murdering Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) before Bloodsport took him down with a tiny bullet.

Will Peacemaker be out for revenge? Or will the new series challenge the character to rethink his principles? James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker, so it makes sense that he left viewers with a teaser of his new show. Time will only tell what Peacemaker has in store for fans.