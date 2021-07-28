Does The Suicide Squad have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

If a comic book movie doesn’t have a post-credits scene, is it really a comic book movie?

As silly as that sounds, the post-credits scene tradition, notably started by Marvel, is now an obligatory part of the superhero movie experience. With The Suicide Squad being the newest comic book outing at the box office, you may be wondering if director James Gunn added a little something extra to this R-rated sequel.

Gunn is no stranger to post-credits scenes. As the writer-director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy films, he’s known for his funny and unforgettable renditions. (Remember dancing Baby Groot?) So does The Suicide Squad have something in store for fans after the credits roll? Here’s what you need to know.

And because we don’t like ruining a good thing, this article is completely spoiler-free.

Does The Suicide Squad have a post-credits scene?

The cast of The Suicide Squad Warner Bros. Pictures

Short answer: Yes. If you’re at the theater (or at home), stay seated because there’s not just one but two scenes at the very end of the credits.

Long answer: DC isn’t known for consistently including additional scenes in the credits. Some DCEU movies don’t have any, while others will have at least one scene. In this case, The Suicide Squad treats its audience to not one but two scenes in the credits.

The first scene appears right after the film ends. It’s at the beginning of the credits, so it’s not quite a mid-credits scene. The second scene plays after all of the credits, and you won’t want to miss it.

Does The Suicide Squad post-credits scene matter?

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad. Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes, both scenes matter, although we can argue that one is more important than the other. The first scene is a comedic afterthought that plays off a funny scene from early in the movie. It does reveal something new, but it’s more for laughs than anything else.

The second scene is one that will leave people talking. This scene is largely important as it reveals a surprising twist that sets up an upcoming DCEU project. I won’t get into detail here, but trust me, it’s worth the wait.