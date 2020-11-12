Peacemaker HBO Max release date, trailer, cast for the DC show

HBO Max is taking a page out of The CW playbook with an ambitious slate of upcoming DC Comics adaptations. The streaming service picked up a Green Lantern show, a Gotham spinoff set in the world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and several original shows that once called DC Universe home (Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn). Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad spinoff series, is also coming to the streaming service with John Cena in tow.

First announced in September, Peacemaker follows the character from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with David Ayers' Suicide Squad from 2016). Gunn is expected to write all of the series’ episodes and direct a number of them as well. In a press release, Gunn reveals why he wanted to do a series about this character.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter [Safran], and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

What is Peacemaker all about? Here’s everything we know about the series, including its release date, plot, and cast.

Peacemaker appears in 'The Suicide Squad' trailer. Warner Bros.

Who is Peacemaker in the comics?

There are actually three different versions of Peacemaker in the comics. Cena will be playing Christopher Smith, the very first iteration of the character. Christopher is so passionate about bringing peace to the world that he often uses aggressive force to do so, founding the Pax Institute to take on dictators and other types of real-world villains.

He learns that the reason he’s so committed to fighting evil is because his father was a Nazi. Peacemaker is notable for wearing a flight pack and an armored helmet (which he believes is haunted by the people he’s killed). The character was also an inspiration for The Comedian in Alan Moore's Watchmen.

When is the Peacemaker HBO Max release date?

The DC adaptation does not yet have a scheduled release date. Peacemaker will consist of eight episodes and is expected to begin filming early on in 2021 — Gunn confirmed that he began his mandatory two-week quarantine on November 8. Depending on how long it takes to film the season and when post-production will be completed, Peacemaker probably won’t hit the streaming service until late 2021 at the earliest. Stay tuned.

Peacemaker will kill to get what he wants. DC Comics

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker?

Cena will, of course, be reprising his role as Christopher Smith. Steve Agee will also be joining the series, returning to play John Economos, one of two characters he’s playing in The Suicide Squad (the second being King Shark). It’s unclear whether any more of the film’s characters will be crossing over to television, but we’ll probably know more about the rest of the cast list soon.

What is the plot of Peacemaker on HBO Max?

Cena’s Peacemaker also believes in peace no matter the cost and the HBO Max series will explore the origin story of the character prior to joining the ranks of the Suicide Squad. According to Deadline, Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary will be included in Peacemaker.

It’s possible that is where the titular character will start out and where he’ll cross paths with Amanda Waller, the leader of the semi-secret government agency A.R.G.U.S. As it turns out, John Economos is working as Waller’s aide while working as the penitentiary’s warden. Surprise! Whether or not Peacemaker will end up there and if John will assist in his potential escape is unclear, but the twist certainly adds to the show’s air of intrigue and mystery.

Is there a trailer for Peacemaker?

Not yet because the series has not yet gone into production. However, it’s unlikely that fans will get a trailer until there’s at least enough footage to fill out a minute-long teaser. Watch this space for updates and enjoy the cool poster for Peacemaker below.