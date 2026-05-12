The Rings of Power Season 3 Finally Reveals Its Fast-Approaching Release Date

When The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would premiere sometime in 2026, it felt like a plausible theory. Each season of Prime Video’s fantasy series has dropped within two years of the last, give or take a few months. Given the way its second season ended, fans were justifiably hopeful that the streak would continue with Season 3.

Now, it turns out THR’s sources were pretty on the money. This week, Prime Video revealed the official date for the return of The Rings of Power. The series will premiere on November 11, 2026, meaning there are only six months standing between us and our next trip to Middle-earth.

Our first look at Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 3. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The powers that be have also given us our first look at Charlie Vickers’ Sauron (above) in the season to come. The Rings of Power Season 3 notably takes place after a major time-jump, and that can actually be felt in this image of the Dark Lord. Though Sauron dwells in shadow, his “fairer form” looks a bit more weathered than it did when we saw him last. He looks a lot more like Halbrand, the disguise he first takes on in The Rings of Power Season 1, than Annatar, whom he embodied in Season 2. Perversely, it’s kind of comforting to see him dark-haired and “human” again. That said, we can likely trust The Rings of Power to blow up that sense of familiarity sooner rather than later.

Season 3 is getting ever-closer to the final battle between his dark army and the army of Elves and Men that will assemble to defeat him. The Rings of Power isn’t connected to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films — but it’s hard to shake the image of the battle-ready Sauron we get in The Fellowship of the Ring. The Rings of Power may be building to something similar; Season 3 is likely giving us the next phase leading up to it.

“Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2,” the synopsis reads, “Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will — and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns to Prime Video on November 11.