Despite its status as one of the biggest — and inarguably the most expensive — TV shows of the streaming era, The Rings of Power runs a remarkably tight ship. Two years passed between the show’s premiere and the premiere of its second season, and Prime Video reportedly intends to stick to that two-year timeline when it comes to Season 3. The Lord of the Rings prequel series got the official greenlight for a third season in 2025, but production had been underway for some time before that. It’s for that reason that fans will be able to return to Middle-earth much sooner than anyone thought... and why Season 3 could be the best of the series yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rings of Power is on track to premiere sometime in 2026. While Season 3 has been rumored to hit Prime Video early next year, insiders close to THR suggest “it’ll be a little sooner than that.” We could see the new season as soon as Fall 2026, which would align perfectly with the late-August premiere of its previous season.

Rings of Power is jumping into the future

After two seasons of set-up, Season 3 will finally cut to the chase. Prime Video

There are other reasons to be excited for the new season of The Rings of Power: it’s notably picking up after a major time jump. According to the official synopsis, Season 3 is “jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2,” which ended with the power-hungry Sauron (Charlie Vickers) officially waging battle against the armies of Elves and Men. Our heroes are left licking their wounds as Sauron goes into hiding once more, but Season 2 left things on a hopeful note — especially for those well-versed in their Rings lore. With the Elven leaders united, they vow to create a stronghold to stand in defiance of Sauron’s growing power. That will eventually become Rivendell, and thanks to Season 3’s time jump, we won’t have to wonder what this version of that Elven city will look like.

Ideally, The Rings of Power will fast-forward through Rivendell’s construction and establish a new normal on the go. It might also pick up after the founding of another major Lord of the Rings locale, the kingdom of Gondor, which was finally teased in the Season 2 finale. And there’s much more to this story that could benefit from a leap forward in time, from Gandalf’s painfully drawn-out origins to the slow fall of Khazad-dûm. With all that table setting out of the way, The Rings of Power can finally focus on what we’ve all been waiting for: the height of this battle with Sauron. According to THR, it seems like we’ll get to the action that much quicker, which is a good update all around.

The Rings of Power Season 3 is expected to hit Prime Video in late 2026.