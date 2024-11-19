In this precarious era of television, the odds of a streaming project securing a physical release are slim at best. Platforms like Netflix and HBO are usually content to keep their best shows sequestered in their digital library, but there are occasional exceptions to the rule, and The Penguin has proven to be a major one.

It’s only been a week since DC’s latest offering aired its final episode, but The Penguin has secured a place in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. It’s arguably one of HBO’s greatest shows ever, one that feels like it came from the network’s Golden Era, and not just because it shares so much connective tissue with mafia dramas like The Sopranos. By that logic, it’s fitting that The Penguin should get a physical release, and HBO seems to agree.

The Penguin’s first (and currently only) season will soon be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD. While each format is available for pre-order on sites like Amazon, they won’t be officially shipped until February 25, 2025. (According to ScreenRant, The Penguin could also be released with a steelbook sometime in 2025, but there’s no official word yet.) That rules The Penguin out as a potential Christmas gift, but the fact the series is getting a physical release at all is cause to celebrate.

The Penguin was presumably a big hit if HBO is bothering with a physical release. HBO

HBO has always had one of the strongest catalogs in the game, but its recent shows rarely find a home outside of the network’s streaming platform, Max. The studio has also become notorious for culling its streaming library, as shows like Westworld, Generation, and Raised by Wolves have been removed from Max. Some have found homes on free, ad-based platforms like Tubi, while others managed to get a physical release before their cancellation. But nothing is guaranteed, and that uncertainty has proven frustrating for fans.

The Penguin, fortunately, hasn’t fallen prey to the studio’s dubious practices. Though initially billed as a Max Original, it became an official HBO series shortly before its premiere. That presumably granted the show a bit more prestige, and it might have saved The Penguin from streaming purgatory. We may never understand the behind-the-scenes decision-making at HBO, but it’s nice to know The Penguin will get the kind of rollout it deserves.

The Penguin is streaming on Max.