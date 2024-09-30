The Penguin kicked off with a bang, and now the stage is set for a crime thriller series unlike any other. (Well, it is similar to The Sopranos, but unlike anything other than that.) The newly-renamed Oz Cobb has made a devastating blow to the Falcone crime family, which has him in more trouble than ever with a recently rehabilitated (but still extremely murderous) Sofia Falcone. Meanwhile, Oz recruits wayward teen Victor Aguilar to his cause, with the two sharing suicide slushies at the end of Episode 1.

But what’s next for Oz’s quest for the top? Here’s everything you need to know about Penguin Episode 2, from the release date and start time (it’s different than Episode 1!) to what we know about the plot.

When is The Penguin Episode 2 Release Date?

The Penguin Episode 2 premieres September 29, 2024, on HBO and Max. This is actually a change from the norm, as Episode 1 premiered on Thursday the 19th. But HBO is known for releasing its flagship series on Sunday nights, so that’s when Episode 2 — and all following episodes — will premiere, just before HBO’s other current marquee series Industry.

What is The Penguin Episode 2 Release Time?

Episode 2 of The Penguin will seemingly depict the funeral of Alberto Falcone. HBO

While the release date may have changed, the release time is the same: 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. If you’re watching on Max, the episode will be available to stream as soon as it begins airing.

Is There a Trailer for The Penguin Episode 2?

While there isn’t a specific episode trailer for The Penguin Episode 2, HBO did release a “Weeks Ahead” teaser that includes scenes from the upcoming episode and beyond.

Among other things, this trailer hints at a more complicated history between Oz and Sofia. It seems our anti-hero may have played a role in sending the Falcone sister to Arkham in the first place. But we may have to wait a little longer to find out why.

What is the Plot of The Penguin Episode 2?

The Penguin Executive Producer Craig Zobel teased Episode 2, “Inside Man,” to ScreenRant, saying, “In Episode 2, Oz continues to sort of be burdened by the bad choice he made at the beginning of Episode 1.” But as Episode 1 established, Sofia Falcone is a character as fascinating as Oz himself, and Zobel suggests we’ll see more of her. “Although we've met Sofia Falcone, the real introduction to her in terms of [where] we get to know a lot more about her and how she fits into the Falcone family and what her point of view is.”

How Many Episodes Will The Penguin Have?

The Penguin has eight episodes total, meaning it will air weekly on Sundays until November 10.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

There’s no word of a Season 2 of The Penguin just yet. It’s more likely this show will lead right into The Batman Part 2 rather than another series. In fact, we may get another Batman spinoff entirely instead of a second season.

The Penguin premieres Sunday, September 29 on HBO and Max.