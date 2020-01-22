The one sci-fi movie you need to watch on Netflix before it leaves in February

Netflix might not have the deepest library of movie classics, but you can usually find something to watch — especially if you're into science fiction. Come February, however, one sci-fi cult classic is leaving the streaming service, and it's one you'll definitely want to watch (or rewatch) now while you have the chance.

District 9 leaves Netflix on February 14. So you've got a little over three weeks left to watch it. But wait! Don't click over to Netflix yet! Here's why District 9 is such an interesting movie, and stick around for a rundown of all the films and TV shows leaving Netflix's ever-shifting library in February.

Released in 2009, District 9 tells the story of a race of aliens who become stranded on earth after their spaceship stalls out over South Africa. The movie picks up years after that moment of first contact. The aliens — derogatorily referred to by humans as "Prawns" — have been forced to live in a confined slum as second-class citizens under military rule. The entire thing is an extended metaphor for South Africa's own horrific history of Apartheid, though, by the end of the movie, it devolves into an action-packed blockbuster with mech suits and alien weaponry.

That's not to say District 9 is a bad movie, (It's great!) just that it's really more of a sci-fi action movie than a film with a powerful message. Don't ignore the socio-political commentary, but don't consider this a substitute for actually learning about Nelson Mandella and Apartheid.

District 9 also helped launch director Neill Blomkamp as a respected sci-director, but he's never quite surpassed his original movie. Elysium (2013) felt like District 9 but less good, and Chappie (2015) flopped, with a dismal 32 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Blomkamp is currently working on Inferno, another sci-fi thriller starring Taylor Kitsch with no set release date.

In the meantime, do yourself a favor and watch District 9 on Netflix before it's too late. And after that, check out this full list of all the movies and shows leaving the streaming service in February:

Leaving 2/11/20

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving 2/14/20

District 9

Leaving 2/15/20

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving 2/19/20

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving 2/20/20

Lincoln

Leaving 2/21/20

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving 2/26/20

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27/20

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28/20

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving 2/29/20

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air