The Marvels Trailer Finally Explains Ms. Marvel’s Biggest Mystery

The Marvels has been a long time coming. Simultaneously a sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion, the movie follows Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan as they face off against Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, played by Marvel newcomer (and Tom Hiddleston fianceé) Zawe Ashton.

The highly anticipated Marvel film hits theaters in November, and we finally have a proper trailer. It reveals a new suit for Carol and a whole bunch of cute kittens, among other exciting elements.

Dropped at midnight Eastern on Friday, this new glimpse at the latest super squad to hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe has everything: Nick Fury banter, a dance number, and a Beastie Boys soundtrack.

But the most exciting part is a juicy bit of exposition. The Marvels was first teased in Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene, which showed Kamala Khan suddenly switching places with Carol Danvers. Now, the three heroes keep swapping places thanks to a mysterious connection. Carol, her old friend Monica, and her biggest fan Kamala have to team up to solve this quirk and figure out how alien supervillain Dar-Benn factors in.

In one key moment in the trailer, Monica finally explains just what is going on with the teleportation: Dar-Benn has messed with the light powers that each of the three uses. Carol can absorb light, Monica can see light, and Kamala can turn light into physical matter.

Light-based powers tie Carol, Monica, and Kamala together in a fight against Dar-Benn. Marvel Studios

This one element has inextricably linked these three heroes so any time one of them uses their powers, they swap places with another. It’s going to make teaming up difficult, but if anyone can take it higher, further, faster, it’s them.

Marvel’s tentpole title has been delayed multiple times, so the fact that a trailer has finally been released is a good sign for eager fans. Now we just have to wait a few months to see the continuation of Carol’s — and Monica’s and Kamala’s — story. Hopefully the trio of superheroes can decide on an official superhero name for Monica so she can match her friends.

The Marvels premieres in theaters November 10, 2023.