The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Boosts an Intriguing Baby Yoda Theory

The Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian was all about wrapping up storylines. The two factions of Mandalorians united and reclaimed their home planet, we learned why Moff Gideon cared so much about cloning, and Grogu officially became Din Grogu, Din Djarin’s son.

But there’s another storyline that’s just getting started — Grogu showing off his continued Force powers, the result of his training camp with Luke. That’s important for both Grogu’s future, and the future of Star Wars in general. Redditor Munedawg53 suggests the Season 3 finale confirms what we’ve suspected all season: Luke’s training of Grogu was far more extensive than we thought.

Grogu’s IG-12 suit allows him a new level of agency that shows off his Force powers. Lucasfilm

Remember what Luke said to Din in the Season 2 finale: “He is strong with the Force, but talent without training is nothing. I will give my life to protect the Child... but he will not be safe until he masters his abilities.”

Then, in Season 3 Episode 7, we see Grogu keep the peace between two bickering Mandalorians. Luke wasn’t just teaching Grogu how to control his powers, but how to use his powers ethically. Becoming a Jedi means having the right mindset as much as the right skills.

Then, at the emotional climax of Season 3’s finale, Grogu saves Din and Bo with a masterful use of his Force powers. The music in this scene is similar to what plays when Luke saved the day in Season 2, further underlining their similar uses of the Force.

Luke’s training of Grogu may have gone further than we thought. Lucasfilm

But Jedi can’t have any attachments, and Grogu is very attached to his adoptive dad. At this point in his life, becoming a full-fledged Jedi just isn’t possible. Even Master Yoda didn’t earn that title until he was around 100 years old.

But Grogu has a long, long journey ahead of him, one that will presumably see the long-lived little guy survive for centuries after Din Djarin dies. When that happens, he could devote himself to becoming a Jedi, following in Darksaber creator Tarre Viszla’s footsteps by being both a Mandalorian and a Jedi Master.

If Grogu becomes a Jedi at the same point in his life that Yoda did, he would make this big change about 50 years after when The Mandalorian is set... and that, based on what we know about the next Star Wars movie, is around when Rey will re-establish the Jedi order. We may just see a walking, talking, Force-wielding Grogu on the big screen, which would be the perfect marriage between the Mando-verse and the next batch of movie sequels.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming on Disney+.