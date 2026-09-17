The Last Of Us Is Walking Back Its Ambitious Finale Plan

The Last of Us is a controversial saga no matter how you slice it. The sequel to the video game, The Last of Us Part II, shocked fans by writing off Joel Miller, the beloved fatherly protagonist. Season 2 of the HBO TV series did the same thing just two episodes in. While Season 1 was almost universally acclaimed, fans had some qualms about Season 2, leaving the rest of the show in limbo.

Now, we have confirmation of what the fandom has long suspected: The Last of Us will end after its upcoming Season 3, contradicting earlier plans from the showrunners that teased a possible Season 4.

While hardly unpopular, The Last of Us Season 2 wasn’t as acclaimed as Season 1. HBO

In a conversation with Deadline after the Emmys, HBO CEO Casey Bloys was asked about the state of The Last of Us Season 3. According to him, the next season will premiere sometime in 2027. “I think [showrunner] Craig [Mazin] has planned it as the final season,” he said.

This contradicts an earlier statement from Mazin. “Certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season,” he told Collider in May 2025. “Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome.”

Sometimes, the most likely outcome doesn’t happen, and the writing has been on the wall since the end of Season 2. Co-showrunner — and original game director — Neil Druckmann left the show ahead of Season 3 to return to his role at video game studio Naughty Dog, which some fans read as him bailing on the show.

The Last of Us co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have split ahead of Season 3. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maybe, in an ideal world, The Last of Us could have four seasons, complete with more stand-alone stories like the Emmy-award-winning Bill and Frank episode from Season 1. But after Season 2 adopted a strange pace, it’s difficult to see how a Season 4 could work without derailing the story.

The Last of Us Part II had a split point of view, with players playing as Ellie for half the game and new anti-hero Abby for the other half. This means a two-season adaptation, with the series ending after Season 3, makes perfect sense. Season 2 may have been a little lackluster, but this could be the tough decision the show needed to fix its pacing.

The Last of Us Season 3 premieres on HBO Max in 2027.