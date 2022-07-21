The Gray Man release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Netflix’s spy movie

Prepare for some serious collateral damage as Netflix lights the fuse on The Gray Man this week. This explosive new espionage thriller is directed by the superstar filmmaking team of Anthony and Joe Russo, the same siblings that delivered the finest of MCU entries with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Besides the talented duo’s stellar resume helming mega-budget Marvel flicks, The Gray Man also features a kickass international cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Billy Bob Thornton. Recent trailers promise a juggernaut of mind-blowing spycraft set pieces and intense chemistry between the feature film’s high-wattage performers.

Produced by Netflix/AGBO, the globe-trotting spectacle is adapted from author Mark Greaney’s bestselling 2009 debut novel of the same name. Screenplay duties for The Gray Man were handled by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

Psycho killer Chris Evans in Netflix’s The Gray Man Netflix

This $200 million action flick is a major roll of the dice for Netflix and represents an extreme effort to kickstart a spy film franchise along the lines of Mission Impossible or The Bourne Identity. Only time will tell if The Gray Man has the necessary DNA to impress viewers. Meanwhile, let’s unpack any spy vs. spy secrets we know about the sneaky cinematic gamble.

When is The Gray Man’s release date?

The Gray Man already had an early 450-screen theatrical release starting on July 15 and will premiere on Netflix beginning on July 22, 2022.

When is The Gray Man’s release time?

Netflix unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling as spy partners in Netflix's $200 million gamble, The Gray Man

Who is in the cast for The Gray Man?

The Gray Man is packed with an impressive collection of award-winning actors including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Aishwarya Sonar, and Alfre Woodard.

What is the plot for The Gray Man?

Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is The Gray Man, an elite ex-CIA operative whose reputation has branded him a formidable killer for hire. Gentry, code-named Sierra Six, is yanked from a federal penitentiary by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for a covert overseas assignment. While on a dangerous mission in exotic Bangkok with Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas), Gentry discovers that a rescue team dispatched to pull him out has been given orders to assassinate him. Now Sierra Six becomes hunted across the planet by the psychotic Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA colleague who'll stop at nothing to take him down.

Is there an official trailer for The Gray Man?

Yes, Netflix released the final trailer on May 24, 2022 and it's a wild PG-13 romp across continents where skilled spies of all persuasions are on the move from Bangkok to Baku to Berlin.

Will there be a The Gray Man sequel?

With the insane amount of cash spent on this movie (the most in Netflix history), chances are very good we'll be seeing more of Ryan Gosling's Sierra Six character unless it's a total flop. The Russo Brothers have gone on the record saying they hope to expand upon The Gray Man's universe to build out a viable franchise. And with ten sequels in the complete series of Greaney novels, and another coming in 2023, there's still plenty of material yet to mine!