Skydance might have succeeded in acquiring Warner Bros. after months of legislative pushback — snapping up such coveted franchises as Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and the DC library — but the battle for the studio is not quite over. Amidst turmoil at DC Studios, the newly merged company might also be losing ground where one of its most iconic sci-fi properties is concerned. According to a new report from Puck News, Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the directors of the Matrix saga, are exercising their rights to terminate Skydance’s copyright for the franchise.

That essentially means that the studio will have to strike a new deal with the filmmakers if it wants to keep making sequels to the seminal sci-fi series. Skydance managed as much in 2025, when it fought to retain the rights to The Godfather after Mario Puzzi’s estate issued its own termination notice. It also negotiated a deal to nab the rights to the Terminator franchise in the 2010s.

Though a new Matrix movie has been in the works, it may not see the light of day. Warner Bros.

Whatever leverage it had in those cases, though, it won’t serve Skydance here. Puck notes that the conglomerate is currently facing multiple terminations for Warner properties, most notably entering negotiations to retain the rights to ER (which would allow HBO to keep making The Pitt, one of the studio’s biggest recent successes). The Wachowskis might have the upper hand, as they’ve tussled with WB before and come out as the official authors of The Matrix. If negotiations fall through, Skydance could lose the rights to this franchise by 2029.

This news comes at an obviously “awkward” time for Skydance — not only because so much is in jeopardy behind closed doors, but because a new Matrix sequel has been in the works since 2024. Drew Goddard (Project Hail Mary, Bad Times at the El Royale) is attached as writer and director, with Puck reporting that the Wachowski sisters “have been encouraging of the newest sequel and have even increased their involvement lately.” That’s a notable pivot from their former stance on Matrix sequels: Lilly Wachowski spoke to being “kinda done” with the franchise on the whole, and though Lana helmed The Matrix Resurrections solo, there doesn’t seem to be any interest in returning to the director’s chair.

Could the Wachowskis be protecting the Matrix from Skydance? Warner Bros.

There’s also a question of whether the Wachowskis are taking a stand against Skydance’s leadership. The duo has already seen their sci-fi saga — originally conceived as a trans allegory — co-opted by right-wing rhetoric. Many fear that Skydance boss David Ellison will project his own conservative agenda onto Warner properties; Elon Musk’s billion-dollar investment in Skydance only adds to those chances. The Wachowskis have spoken about the need to “let go of your work” in the past, but ignoring right-wing appropriation from fans is one thing. Watching as your life’s work joins Skydance’s sprawling arsenal might be another entirely.

There may be a world in which the Wachowskis give Goddard their blessing for Matrix 5, but reclaim the rights shortly after. Skydance has three years to take the franchise wherever it wills — after that, it might be time to unplug.