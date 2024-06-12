The Boys are finally back in town. Prime Video’s edgy, irreverent blockbuster series is returning with a vengeance in Season 4, and the stakes have never been higher. Though The Boys started as a means to skewer the superheroes and cinematic universes dominating pop culture, it’s gone on to sire a Boys-verse of its own. Its college-set spin-off, Gen V, made the world of maligned “supes” that much bigger, and The Boys Season 4 will be continuing some of the threads it introduced.

This installment of The Boys could be the show’s darkest yet. It’s going all-in on the political satire that only supplemented past seasons, but with both heroes and villains at an existential crossroads, Season 4 is poised for some heartfelt drama to undercut its divisive humor. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, from its release time on Prime to its place in a growing universe.

Expect more supe satire in The Boys Season 4. Prime Video

What is The Boys Season 4 Release Date?

Episodes of The Boys stream each Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with the series’ three-episode premiere on Thursday, June 13. The series will continue with a weekly release schedule until its final episode airs on July 18.

What time does The Boys Season 4 premiere on Prime Video?

Like previous seasons of The Boys, Season 4 will hit Prime Video at 12:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. PST.

How many episodes will The Boys Season 4 have?

The Boys Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. After this week’s trio of episodes, expect five more weekly drops until the season finale.

The Boys Season 4 introduces new supes alongside higher stakes. Prime Video

Who stars in The Boys Season 4?

Despite its chaotic, brutal, and often unforgiving universe, The Boys’ core cast has more or less remained unchanged. Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) will be reprising their roles as the eponymous Boys. Meanwhile, on Team Vought, Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Chace Crawford (the Deep), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) are also set to return.

The Boys Season 4 will also introduce a new crop of heroes and villains. The Seven gets two new inductees in Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Butcher also gains an ally in an old friend played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4?

Yup. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 below, but just know that it only scratches the surface.

What is the plot for The Boys Season 4?

Season 4 of The Boys takes place after the events of Gen V, which are relevant here. Butcher and the Boys are still reeling from their failed confrontation with Homelander at the end of Season 3. With Homelander’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) now officially in his custody, and Victoria Neuman about to be sworn in as vice president to Robert Singer (Jim Beaver), the Boys are fighting battles on both sides. Complicating matters is the fact Butcher has less than a year to live, thanks to his zealous use of V24 in Season 3. Time is running out for most of our heroes.

Will there be another season of The Boys?

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently announced another season of the show. Season 5 will be the last, which aligns with Kripke’s previously discussed plan for The Boys. Each season has been building up to the final showdown between Homelander and Butcher, and this cat-and-mouse game between supes and vigilantes is arguably getting old. But if Kripke and his collaborators stick the landing, then Season 4 will be the start of a satisfying conclusion.

The Boys premieres June 13 on Prime Video.