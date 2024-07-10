The Boys Season 4 is keeping the action at full throttle with more episodes full of plot twists and big reveals. But in Episode 7, it’s clear time is running out. January 6 — yes, just like that one — is rapidly approaching, and with it comes a massive conspiracy as Homelander attempts to wreak havoc on the entire country.

There are only two episodes left to set up the fifth and final season, so here’s everything you need to know about Episode 7, from its release date and time to what it could reveal.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date?

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 premieres on Thursday, July 11, on Amazon Prime Video, so celebrate the approach of another weekend with some gory superhero satire.

A-Train and Sister Sage will need to re-examine their loyalties. Amazon Prime Video

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 Release Time?

Unlike past seasons of The Boys, Season 4’s episodes are being released at the traditional streaming release time of midnight PST/3:00 a.m. EST, much like how Netflix does it. However, other streaming services, like Disney+, are moving to a primetime release model, so things could change for Season 5.

Is there a Trailer for The Boys Season 4 Episode 7?

Yes! The Boys releases sneak peeks of upcoming episodes on its social profiles. The teaser for Episode 7 hints at a Christmas-themed episode where Vought and the Boys must both cope with crumbling loyalties.

What’s the Plot of The Boys Season 4 Episode 7?

Amazon has released an official plot synopsis for the episode:

“It’s the Avenue V Christmas Special! Join host Ryan and the Puppet Seven as they teach the kids at home how to spot traitors to America and report them to the authorities! Elsewhere in Vought Tower, Homelander is frustrated with Sage’s apparent lack of progress in finding whoever is leaking information to The Boys, so he and Firecracker decide to hunt down the leak themselves. Meanwhile, Frenchie and Kimiko struggle with how to live with themselves after all the horrible things they’ve done in their pasts. Mother’s Milk has to make an impossible decision: stay with his family or help save the world. And Butcher, Hughie and Annie uncover the final plan to kill Bob Singer.”

From Mother’s Milk’s issues with his family to Frenchie’s horrific guilt and Homelander’s ego bumping up against Sister Sage’s intellect, it sounds like all the internal drama on both sides of this conflict will finally boil over.

How Many Episodes of The Boys Season 4 Are Left?

There’s only one episode of The Boys Season 4 left after this one, so expect the action to build up to another shocking season finale. By this point in the show’s run, fans have become used to its gore and grisliness, but it may still be able to top itself.

Will there be a Season 5 of The Boys?

Yup. Showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that his initial five-season plan for The Boys will be completed, meaning the next season of the show will be the last. After four seasons of cat-and-mouse, we’ll finally see Homelander and the Boys face off for real, and there’s no way the super-tyrant can get away yet again.

