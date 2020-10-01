With just two episodes left, it feels impossible to predict how The Boys Season 2 will end. Will Stormfront's dark secrets be exposed? Will Homelander completely lose it? Will Billy Butcher ever find happiness? Amazon's superhero series has a lot of questions to answer and a lot of time, but The Boys Season 2 Episode 7 looks primed to deliver some major revelations.

Here's everything you need to know about The Boys Season 2 Episode 7, from the exact release date and time to what the trailer reveals.

What's The Boys Season 2 Episode 7 release date?

New episodes of The Boys premiere each Friday. Episode 7 will be available to stream on Amazon starting October 2.

What's The Boys Season 2 Episode 7 release time?

This one is a little trickier. Historically, Amazon releases new shows at midnight GMT, which is 7 p.m. Eastern the night before (that'd be Thursday, October 1). However, the company has also been known to drop new content at midnight Pacific time, or midnight local time regardless of your time zone.

So depending on where you live, you might want to check for Season 2 Episode 7 on Thursday evening or just after midnight. However, the safest bet is to get up early and watch The Boys on Friday morning before anyone can spoil it for you.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 2 Episode 7?

Yes! Behold:

What's the plot of The Boys Season 2 Episode 7

After last week's episode — which featured a short-lived new character with the power to use his giant penis as a weapon — it's tough to say where The Boys will go next. The trailer shows Homelander and Stormfront still working as a united front, with the leader of the Seven telling a crowd that he's exposed Starlight as a mole. The trailer then cuts to Starlight in some sort of holding cell.

Elsewhere, the Boys are still working with Lamplighter, a retired supe who they met at Vought's secret facility, but it's unclear what they're up to. Finally, we see Homelander visit Butcher's ex-wife and his son, where he introduces Stormfront as his "girlfriend." That can't be good, right?

With just two episodes remaining, The Boys Season 2 has a lot of ground to cover. Will Stormfront succeed in her white supremacist cause? Will the Boys finally expose Vought and the Seven for being totally evil? With Season 3 already confirmed, you can probably expect another cliffhanger ending, but at the very least, the rest of Season 2 should be a gross, violent, and glorious spectacle.