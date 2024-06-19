The Boys is back, and this time, its days are numbered. Now that showrunner Eric Kripke has announced the gory satirical satire show will end after Season 5, everything in the current Season 4 is building to a monumental final fight, and with every episode, we get closer and closer to that showdown.

After the initial three-episode premiere, The Boys is now back to its regular one-episode-a-week pace, but Episode 4 is surely going to be just as explosive as the first three. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode, from when to tune it to what to expect.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 release date?

Firecracker makes a name for herself in The Boys Season 4 Episode 4. Prime Video

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 premieres Thursday, June 20 on Amazon Prime Video. It’s only one episode instead of the three that premiered last week, but this weekly release is the pace fans of the show are used to.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 release time?

Unlike previous episodes of The Boys, Season 4 of the series releases at the standard streaming release time of midnight PST/3 a.m. EST. So if you’re in the U.S.,you may need to stay up late or wake up early to avoid having the episode spoiled.

How many episodes will The Boys Season 4 have?

The Boys Season 4 will consist of eight episodes, meaning Episode 4 marks the halfway point of Season 4. Now, there’s only a season and a half of the entire show left to watch.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4 Episode 4?

In anticipation for the next episode, Amazon Prime Video released a preview of what’s ahead to its social channels, teasing Homelander taking a trip down memory lane and Starlight activating her powers despite resigning from The Seven.

What is the plot for The Boys Season 4 Episode 4?

After the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 established the Starlight/Homelander rivalry reaching a fever pitch with a body count, Episode 4 promises a deeper look into Homelander’s origins and alt-right mouthpiece Firecracker making some wild claims about Starlight to further the “culture war” that seems to be at the center of this season.

The Boys premieres June 13 on Prime Video.