One of the defining features of the 1982 classic Blade Runner is that it’s constantly raining and very little takes place during daylight hours. Yes, there’s an iconic sunset in the film, and the tacked-on “happy ending” of the theatrical cut revealed some outdoor scenery, but when one thinks of the original Blade Runner, there’s a lot of rain and darkness. That said, in the subgenre of cyberpunk, not everything needs to exist in the rain and the dark. Altered Carbon gave us a few different aesthetic settings, while the cyberpunk classics of The Matrix movies certainly have plenty of daylight sequences, which was also true of the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.

And yet, with its pulsing streets and neon-drenched cities, what is the best aesthetic for a cyberpunk TV show or film? As the new series Blade Runner 2099 hits Prime Video, we asked the cast what their favorite cyberpunk aesthetic was and why.

“I like it in the daylight,” series star Michelle Yeoh tells Inverse. “I like to be able to see the details. Like, Ridley Scott said, ‘I used the rain and the dark to hide all the things I couldn’t get’...so for us, having a different tone, having that daylight shows you what the place has turned into with more clarity. And it’s more scary in that way. Because you know what is lurking around the corner.”

Yeoh’s co-star, Hunter Schafer, however, has a soft spot for the dark and the rain. “I still like cyberpunk at night!” she says. “The neon lights get to shine! In the case of Blade Runner, the holograms work very well, and not as well in daylight. I mean, both are excellent.”

But the debate doesn’t end there. Yes, Blade Runner 2099 has various aesthetic takes on cyberpunk; other cast members split the line even more.

Lewis Gribben, Hunter Schafer, and Dimitri Abold in Blade Runner 2099. Prime Video

“There’s one nighttime scene in this, when the whole street goes out, and it’s raining, and it looks so sick,” Lewis Gribben says enthusiastically. “Anything with the neon, and if there’s a fight in the darkness, I think that looks so cool.”

“Noir’s gotta be in the dark,” Matthew Needham adds. To which Gribben doubles down, saying: “The symmetry of the rain, and then you’ve got a poetic language of the deep darkness of the characters.”

The final verdict? Unclear. But, like Shafer, showrunner Silka Luisa felt that what makes 2099 unique is the blend. “I like being able to mix all of them,” Luisa tells Inverse. And then, points out that had 2099 been a movie and not a TV show, the equation might have been somewhat different.

“This is for eight episodes, not just a two-and-a-half-hour movie,” she says. “So, I think you need to be able to jump between all the different variations of noir.

Blade Runner 2099 is streaming now on Prime Video.