One of the most haunting ideas from the original Blade Runner is a test to determine if someone is an undercover Replicant trying to pass as a human. This test actually opens the film, when we see a detective named Holden (Morgan Paull) questioning Leon (Brion James) with a series of surreal questions, designed to provoke an emotional response. Soon, another version of this test, called the Voight-Kampff test, is administered by Deckard (Harrison Ford) to Rachael (Sean Young) — one of the defining moments of the film. Rachael fails the test, but doesn’t know she’s failed the test because she doesn’t know she’s a Replicant. The effect is known as the “Blush Response,” and there’s even a wonderful Vangelis track with that title, which scores the moment. But what would an empathy test look like if things were the other way around?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Blade Runner 2099.

In Blade Runner 2099, the tables are turned, and humans are now the ones trying to pass as Replicants. And so, in the very first episode of the show, a kind of cracked mirror of the old Voight-Kampff test is revealed when Cora (Hunter Schafer) is grilled by the Replicant version of this test. And the real twist here is that this test is even more brutal than the original version and brings new meaning to the concept of an “Empathy Test.”

“Some of my favorite scenes in the [Blade Runner] films are the Voight-Kampff test in the first one and the baseline in the second one,” Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa tells Inverse. “We knew early on that we wanted to have our version of whatever that testing would be, so I created the Index Test.”

Cora (Hunter Schafer) has to pass for a Replicant and faces a very strange test at the start of Blade Runner 2099. Prime Video

Luisa explains that she felt strongly that the analog nature of the Voight-Kampff test should be echoed in the new Index Test, so that the room itself was a “deconstructed Voight-Kampff machine.” Her goal was to “create a feeling of terror.”

But why does a child give the test in 2099? For Luisa, that’s a no-brainer, and it speaks to the concept of empathy in general. “If you were really going to try and figure out how to make someone crack, and see if they were empathic toward humans, a little kid is the best interviewer.”

This is one of the more interesting concepts of 2099, and really brings the concept of the empathy tests to a place where most people can actually relate. It’s hard for one to imagine what it would be like being a human (who is also maybe a Replicant) and to sniff out robots that are good at passing as humans. But being a human who is trying to prove to Replicants that you are one of them feels slightly more realistic and urgent. Today, we have to tell various security systems that we aren’t robots, but Cora’s undercover storyline is darker: A human trying to convince other robots that she’s a robot.

“In 2049, the baseline test wasn’t really about empathy,” Luisa says. “It was more about if he [Officer K] was safe for service. But the original test is about empathy. So I thought it would be really cool to combine both of those concepts into one test.”

Blade Runner 2099 is streaming now on Prime Video.