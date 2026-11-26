Warning: Spoilers ahead!

At the very beginning of the original Blade Runner in 1982, text on the screen told us that “THE TYRELL CORPORATION advanced robot evolution into the NEXUS phase.” We then learned that the Nexus-6 was, at that time, the most advanced version of the Nexus Replicants. But the rub with all Replicants in the original Blade Runner continuity is that there’s a ticking clock: a limited lifespan.

But through the course of the new series Blade Runner 2099, we learn that there was another, original version of the Replicants we know, one that had a much longer lifespan. This was Eldon Tyrell’s first creation, and the feature that this Replicant had was that it basically allowed you to download your consciousness into a new body, without a limited lifespan.

It’s a pretty big change in Blade Runner lore, and not one that comes from the original film, the sequel 2049, or even the Philip K. Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (In the book, the terms “Replicant” and “Blade Runner” do not exist at all. So what does this change mean?

“As a fan, I’d always been really curious about this,” showrunner and Blade Runner 2099 creator Silka Luisa tells Inverse. “They don’t really explain [the Nexus series origins]. Nobody really lays it out. It felt like a mystery somebody has embedded, intentionally, because there’s a secret there.”

That secret, of course, is the one thing that nearly every character wants in this series: The ability to move beyond the limitations of life as it's defined currently, for both humans and Replicants. The memory behind the original Nexus-1 Replicants becomes the MacGuffin of Blade Runner 2099, which means the show, in a sense, is about solving an unspoken mystery of the first film: Why did Tyrell’s research end up the way it did? Obviously, because Blade Runner takes place in an alternate future, the fact that the Nexus-1 is said to have existed in the year 2000 might seem a little confusing to the casual viewer, but that’s just the nature of the canon of the show. If we accept that Blade Runner still takes place in 2019, and this is the future of that canon, then yes, you’ve got Nexus-1 Replicant tech out there at the turn of the century.

“You start to think, well, Tyrell is such a dreamer,” Luisa says. “Why would he have made something so small that only lives four years? That just doesn’t feel like the person I saw on screen. So that’s how I started thinking about, if you wanted to create what comes after us — if you wanted to go to the end of the universe — what would you need it to be able to do?”

The Tyrell building in Blade Runner (1982). Ladd Company/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Again, this isn’t a deep-cut to the concepts of the original film, whose screenplay was written by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples; and, at one point, was called Dangerous Days. And, just to be clear, this doesn’t come from Philip K. Dick either. This is an invention of the new series, which goes back to a deeper sci-fi from before the beginning of the first movie.

Although Blade Runner 2099 visually and sonically is a faithful continuation of the original film, perhaps even more so than the film Blade Runner 2049, this is still a big canon shakeup. Was Luisa nervous about taking such a big swing with this hallowed sci-fi backstory?

“I don’t think you can approach anything in this project with fear,” she says firmly. “Both films, the book, they’re bold. If you’re nervous, you just won’t be able to do Blade Runner.”

Blade Runner 2099 is streaming on Prime Video.