Will there be The Batman 2? Everything we know about the Robert Pattinson sequel

Three hours is simply not enough Batman. Now playing in theaters, The Batman shows off a new side of Bruce Wayne’s story, taking place in the early years of his vigilante crime-fighting. That means there is plenty of room to tell new stories as Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is just getting started.

If you were as enraptured by Matt Reeves’ The Batman as many other fans, then you, too, are wondering what will happen next in a sequel. Let’s break down everything we know about The Batman 2, from whether Warner Bros. has greenlit the sequel to when it could be hitting theaters.

Major spoilers for The Batman ahead.

Is The Batman 2 confirmed?

Robert Pattinson plays Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, in Matt Reeves’ new DC film. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has not yet officially announced The Batman sequel. However, director Matt Reeves confirmed that plans are underway for The Batman 2.

In an interview with The Independent, Reeves said that he didn’t make The Batman with a sequel in mind but would like to tell more stories.

“We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin, which is gonna be super cool,” the director said. “And we’re working on some other stuff too, but we have started talking about another movie."

With another movie only in talks, fans still have the confirmed HBO Max spinoffs to look forward to. As Reeves mentioned, Colin Farrell’s villain, The Penguin, is getting his own series, as is Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon. Few details are known about these projects, but they will likely address the aftermath of the Gotham flood and the attempted assassination of the city’s new mayor.

When will The Batman 2 come out in theaters?

Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman opposite Pattinson’s Batman. Warner Bros.

With The Batman just out in theaters, the sequel won’t come out for a while. Producer Dylan Clark revealed to ComicBook.com that The Batman 2 should come out by 2027 at the latest.

"I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years,” Clark said when asked about the sequel.

Clark also told Comic Book Movie that it’s too early to discuss sequel details as they’re still focused on making sure The Batman is a box office success. “So, it’s a little bit premature [but] we’re really focused on getting this movie seen on the big screen by as many people around the globe, and they’ll hopefully all say very loudly that they want more.”

Paired with Reeves’ comments that he just started talking about making another movie, it sounds like we have at least a few more years to go before we see Pattinson don the cape again.

What will be The Batman 2 plot?

We may have not seen the last of The Riddler (Paul Dano). Warner Bros.

If you’ve seen The Batman, you know it leaves you wanting more. The final scenes tease an intriguing future for the characters and Gotham. After The Riddler (Paul Dano) caused a flood to engulf the city, his band of followers failed to assassinate Gotham’s new mayor, Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). Now facing major infrastructure and political issues, Gotham and Bruce Wayne already have a lot to deal with in the potential sequel.

Yet, it’s bound to get even more complicated now that a new Joker has arrived in this particular DC universe. Played by Eternals’ Barry Keoghan, the Joker makes a cameo at the end of the film where he asks The Riddler, who is also locked up in Arkham Asylum, to team up to take down the Batman. This villainous partnership is inspired by a popular DC Comics storyline, and the sequel may use this as inspiration for a new story.

Also, at the end of the film, Catwoman and Batman part ways, but the sequel could see Catwoman return. We don’t know precisely what will spur their reunion, but we imagine Bruce will need some extra help if he has to face The Riddler, The Joker, and The Penguin in The Batman 2.

The iconic DC superhero has kickstarted a new era, and only time will tell where and when we’ll see The Batman next.