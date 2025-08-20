The Batman is one of the most visually stunning superhero films ever made, and that’s thanks to the work of Greig Fraser. The cinematographer is now the collaborator of choice when it comes to depicting scale and depth, and his work on films like Rogue One, The Creator, and Dune have established a new aesthetic language for modern blockbusters. With Dune and The Batman especially, Fraser became a filmmaker that avid movie fans recognize by name. There’s only one problem with this newfound celebrity: he can’t be everywhere at once.

As Fraser’s most beloved collaborators gear up to film the next installments of their respective franchises, many were wondering whether the cinematographer would be able to shoot both Dune: Part 3 and The Batman Part II without conflict. With the latter facing more delays than anyone could have anticipated, Fraser might have been able to continue his work with directors Matt Reeves and Denis Villeneuve. But Villeneuve recently tapped a new DP, Linus Sandgren, to helm the third Dune film — and according to Dune star Josh Brolin, Fraser probably won’t be working on The Batman either. Instead, he’s got a much bigger commitment in mind.

Brolin recently appeared on Kevin McCarthy’s On Film... podcast, where he weighed in on Villeneuve’s choice to go with a different cinematographer. “I know [Fraser] is doing Sam Mendes’ Beatles thing, the four Beatles movies,” Brolin revealed. “That’s a huge thing. That takes two years, so he wasn’t able to do [Dune].”

Greig Fraser may be saying goodbye to Gotham. Warner Bros. Pictures

Fraser’s departure from the Dune franchise was announced before Brolin made this reveal, so it’s not too shocking to hear that he already had a different project in mind. That said, most assumed he would be reteaming with Reeves for The Batman II. To hear now that he’s committing to Mendes’ four-film Beatles saga instead — a saga that will likely take up all his time for the next two years — is an outcome few could have planned for. The chances of Fraser working on a different project in the interim are slim to none: production on the Beatles films has already begun, so the filmmaker could be indisposed until 2027.

With The Batman II tentatively set to shoot in spring 2026, Reeves will probably need to find another DP to craft the visuals for the film. That’s a shame, as Fraser’s work on The Batman feels utterly singular. He used the Volume (the LED soundstage made famous by shows like The Mandalorian) to brilliant effect, crafting a perpetual golden hour that’s become the film’s defining look. Depending on who succeeds him, The Batman II could look a bit different from its predecessor. With Reeves steering the ship, the film will probably exceed expectations — but it’s disappointing to learn that the Batman team is losing its secret weapon.