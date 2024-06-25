The Acolyte hit its halfway mark with an action-packed episode following Mae as she sought out the reclusive Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca, while her twin sister Osha and Jedi Master Sol looked to stop Mae’s plans. But just when Mae’s nameless, faceless master appeared and started a brawl, the episode cut to black and ended. Who survives that fight? Just who is this villain, and what is his plan? And will Sol be able to “explain everything” to Osha like he promised? Episode 5 will hopefully be able to answer at least one of these questions, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the release date for The Acolyte Episode 5?

The Acolyte Episode 5 premieres on Tuesday, June 25, on Disney+. Star Wars shows usually premiere on Wednesdays, but The Acolyte’s release time was bumped into primetime, so Tuesday it is.

We finally got a decent look at Mae’s mysterious Sith teacher in Episode 4. Lucasfilm

What is the release time for The Acolyte Episode 5?

Like a handful of Disney+ shows before it, The Acolyte has been given a primetime release slot. New episodes are therefore available at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, just like Ahsoka and Loki Season 2. This timeslot is becoming trendy even beyond Disney+, as Hulu’s original series The Bear will debut its third season 24 hours later. Get used to this timeslot, because it may become a streaming industry standard.

Is there a trailer for The Acolyte Episode 5?

While The Acolyte doesn’t have individual episode trailers, you can see the trailer for the entire series below.

What is the plot of The Acolyte Episode 5?

After four episodes, Jedi Master Sol is now the only living Jedi who knows what happened during the tragic events on Brendok. Episode 5 is poised to reveal what really went down that fateful night, and maybe drop more clues about Mae’s master. Is it Qimir, like fans have theorized, an ancient Sith dredged up from the depths of canon, or someone brand new?

How many episodes will The Acolyte Season 1 have?

The Acolyte has eight episodes, which means that Episode 5 marks the beginning of the end. The show will soon run out of time to wrap up its wide-spanning mysteries, so let’s hope all our questions get answered — or maybe they’ll have to wait for a possible Season 2.

New episodes of The Acolyte stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST on Disney+.