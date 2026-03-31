Supergirl Trailer Confirms Devastating Comic Book Twist

Superman was a masterclass in how to launch a franchise: it used a likable star to establish a new origin story for the Man of Steel and flesh out a new, intriguing world. David Corenswet’s Kal-El ushered in a new era, but in the final moments, his cousin Kara (Milly Alcock) appeared as a preview of what the future could be: fun, irreverent, and a little dark.

Now, we have our first full look at her upcoming movie, Supergirl. And while there are plenty of surprises, like the multiple appearances of Jason Momoa as Lobo, the biggest reveal is a predictable one: a shocking attack ripped from Supergirl’s source material, the comic book run Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Check out the full trailer below.

In a sneak peek article for Entertainment Weekly, we got our first description of Supergirl, and the story is almost identical to Tom King’s story in Woman of Tomorrow. “A young alien girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), tracks down Superman's tormented partygirl cousin to bring the brute that murdered her family to justice, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts),” the synopsis reads.

This fight is personal for Kara, too, as we see Krem poison none other than Krypto the Superdog, the misbehaving mutt Kal-El was dog-sitting in Superman. Krypto quickly became a fan favorite, and he’s technically the biggest carryover between the two movies; we’ll even see his origin story, as the trailer contains plenty of shots of him as a puppy.

It appears that Krypto will be the emotional heart of Supergirl. Kara says multiple times that home is wherever he is, so with only three days to find an antidote before he perishes, she’ll stop at nothing to keep what little family she has alive, even if she has her own complicated feelings about the concept of revenge.

Krem attacks Krypto with a poisoned arrow in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, published in June 2021. DC Comics

Putting the dog in such intense danger is something even Superman didn’t completely do — this is the kind of plot twist that people make websites to warn viewers about. But it makes perfect sense. Supergirl’s whole character has hinged on apathy: unlike Superman, she’d rather party than fight for truth and justice. But this villain hit her in the one place that hurts. That’s enough to catapult her on a tour of the galaxy as she hunts down Krem and makes a few friends along the way.

Except there’s one little twist. We’re treading into spoiler territory here, but in Woman of Tomorrow #8, Supergirl reveals that Krypto was never actually in mortal danger. Kara just made that up to convince Ruthye to travel with her. Will this bait-and-switch make it into the movie? It might undermine the emotional stakes, but the less risk Krypto is in, the better.

Supergirl premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.