Succession Season 3 Episode 8 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO schedule

Succession Season 3 is about to hit a major turning point. As we know with most HBO shows, the penultimate episode is when usually the most shocking events of the season take place. While Succession has subverted this formula in the past, that doesn’t mean Episode 8 won’t seriously up the stakes for the Season 3 finale.

After celebrating Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) birthday party last week, the Roy family go to another party, this time their mother’s wedding in Italy. Parties and wealthy dysfunctional families are a tried-and-true formula, and we are sure plenty of drama is in store for us in this week’s new episode.

From its release date to its sneak peek trailer, here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 Episode 8.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 8 release date?

Shiv (Sarah Snook), Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), and Shiv’s mother Caroline (Harriet Walter) in Succession Season 3 Episode 8. HBO

Succession will air Season 3 Episode 8 on Sunday, December 5. The series releases new episodes on Sundays.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 8 release time?

Succession Season 3 Episode 8 premieres on December 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will also be available to stream at the same time.

Where can I watch Succession Season 3 Episode 8?

Roman (Kieran Culkin) in Succession Season 3 Episode 8. HBO

Succession Season 3 debuts new episodes on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. You can watch Episode 8 right at 9 p.m. Eastern time (8 p.m. Central time) on HBO if you live in either time zone.

Episode 8 is also available to stream on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m Eastern — regardless of where you live.

How long is Succession Season 3 Episode 8?

Succession Season 3’s episodes have ranged from 50 minutes to one hour long. Episode 8, however, is expected to be over one hour, clocking in at 1:05, including the end credits.

What is the plot of Succession Season 3 Episode 8?

Alexander Skarsgård guest stars in Succession Season 3 Episode 8. HBO

Succession Season 3 Episode 8’s title is “Chiantishire.” The new episode is written by the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod, who has helmed over 10 Succession episodes.

Episode 8 will mainly occur at Caroline’s wedding, bringing her ex-husband Logan (Brian Cox) and their children, Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), to Tuscany. Around the festivities, Roman will be trying to land a deal with a tech mogul played by guest star Alexander Skarsgård, all while unabashedly flirting with Waystar-Royco’s interim CEO Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron).

Is there a Succession Season 3 Episode 8 trailer?

Yes, Episode 8 has a short sneak peek trailer. You can watch it below.

How many episodes remain in Succession Season 3?

Succession Season 3 has nine episodes in total. Including Episode 8, there are two episodes left in the third season. Here are the titles for Season 3’s remaining episodes:

Episode 8: Chiantishire

Episode 9: All the Bells Say