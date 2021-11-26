Succession Season 3 Episode 7 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO schedule

Succession Season 3 is about to blow up — at least in celebration of Kendall Roy’s birthday. The upcoming Succession episode will see Kendall (Jeremy Strong) come face-to-face with his siblings as the family remains divided.

Episode 7 means we are getting closer to the Season 3 finale, and even with little time to spare, there doesn’t seem to be any hope left for a resolution among the Roys. Maybe things take a turn for the better — or worse — at Kendall’s birthday party.

Here is everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 Episode 7, from its release date to its promo trailer.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 7 release date?

Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) in Succession Season 3 Episode 7. HBO

Succession will debut Season 3 Episode 7 on Sunday, November 27. New episodes are released every Sunday.

When is the Succession Season 3 Episode 7 release time?

Succession Season 3 Episode 7 premieres on November 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. You can also stream Episode 7 at the same time.

Where can I watch Succession Season 3 Episode 7?

Shiv (Sarah Snook) in Succession Season 3 Episode 7. HBO

Succession Season 3 releases new episodes on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. You can watch Episode 7 live at 9 p.m. Eastern time (8 p.m. Central time) on HBO if those time zones apply to you.

You can also stream Episode 7 on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m Eastern — regardless of where you live.

How long is Succession Season 3 Episode 7?

Succession episodes are usually 50 minutes to one hour long. Episode 7 is expected to be over 58 minutes, including the end credits.

What is the plot of Succession Season 3 Episode 7?

Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Comfry (Dasha Nekrasova) in Succession Season 3 Episode 7. HBO

Succession Season 3 Episode 7 is titled “Too Much Birthday” and written by Tony Roche and Georgia Pritchett. Director Lorene Scafaria helms the episode. Scafaria is known for directing movies like Hustlers and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. This is her first time directing an episode of Succession.

The new episode is centered around Kendall’s extravagant birthday party. His siblings, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), only attend to meet a tech mogul played by guest star Alexander Skarsgård.

Is there a Succession Season 3 Episode 7 trailer?

Yes, Episode 7 has a 30-second promo trailer. Watch it in the embed below.

How many episodes remain in Succession Season 3?

Succession Season 3 is comprised of nine episodes. Including Episode 7, there are three episodes left in the third season. Here are the titles for Season 3’s remaining episodes:

Episode 7: Too Much Birthday

Episode 8: Chiantishire

Episode 9: All the Bells Say