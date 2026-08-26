Stranger Things’ Spinoff Trailer Solves A Huge Timeline Problem

Stranger Things may have ended in the final hours of 2025, but it has a larger presence in 2026 than you realize. While Millie Bobby Brown is busy being Enola Holmes again and Gaten Matarazzo is doing Rent across the pond, the Hawkins legacy remains alive with Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, an animated Netflix series set between Stranger Things Season 2 and 3.

While Tales From ‘85 Season 1 just premiered in April, we’re already gearing up for Season 2. In a new trailer, we see how this in-between series stays within the series’ timeline by picking up right where it left off. Check it below:

While Season 1 of Tales From ‘85 was fun, it set up an odd dilemma. New kid in town Nikki Baxter joined the Hawkins gang, and while it seemed like she would simply move away at the end of the season and clear the slate for Season 3 of Stranger Things, her character instead became a permanent fixture. This means that Tales From ‘85 has a ticking clock: no matter what happens in the show, Nikki needs to be out of the picture by summer, when Stranger Things Season 3 is set.

Season 2 of Tales From ‘85 addresses this by only being set a few weeks (or possibly even days) after Season 1. “With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town,” the official synopsis reads.

The ghostly threat in Tales From ‘85 Season 2 renders Eleven’s powers useless. Netflix

The ghost story also addresses another issue with Season 1. The gang found themselves in a dire situation multiple times, only to be saved at the last minute by Eleven’s telekinetic powers. It was fun at first, but then it became predictable. In Season 2, Eleven’s powers are useless against the ghosts, so the fights will have to get a lot more creative.

Stranger Things was notorious for its multi-year gaps between seasons. Tales From ‘85 is more than making up for the wait by delivering two seasons within six months. But how long can the series keep this up? Its story has an expiration date, so these characters have a finite number of adventures left. Then again, Phineas & Ferb managed to fit 134 episodes into 104 days of summer vacation, so maybe the winter of ‘85 can last for a few seasons more.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 premieres September 17 on Netflix.