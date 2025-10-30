Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Reveals Vecna’s Final Scheme

Stranger Things has continually raised the stakes and outdone itself, and it’s all led to this: the fifth and final season, released in an unprecedented three parts from the day before Thanksgiving through to the very last hours of the year.

With less than a month before the release of the first four episodes — the entire first half of the season — Netflix has released a new trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, and it reveals a new look at Vecna and his final attempt to conquer the world. Check out the full trailer below:

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of fanfare about how this is the final season, but there are some interesting glimpses at what’s to come, including massive waves of Eleven’s power, Nancy with heavy artillery, and Lucas facing off against the Demogorgon. Eleven warns Mike that “this isn’t like one of your campaigns, you don’t get to write the ending,” and Nancy says Vecna is “not gonna stop until we're drained of every last ounce of suffering.” At the end, we see Vecna himself, and his new plan brings him right to the beginning: summoning Will Byers to help him “one last time.”

Stranger Things Season 5 follows the Hawkins gang as they confront enemies foreign (Vecna) and domestic (Dr. Kay and the Wolf Pack). And because it’s the final season, these episodes will contain what we’ve waited for for almost a decade now: an actual explanation for the Upside Down, including where it came from and how it works.

Stranger Things Season 5 brings the Hawkins gang together for one last adventure. Netflix

We don’t know much about these upcoming episodes, but the logistical details have at least been revealed. The season’s first three episodes hover around an hour long, and then Episode 4, the midseason finale, clocks in at around 90 minutes. The next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day, and then the epic New Year’s Eve finale will be shown in theaters if you want to ditch streaming altogether and watch it on the big screen.

We also know that Netflix is trying something rare for this momentous occasion, as every single episode will be available to watch not at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET, but 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, so no one (or, at least, no North Americans) will need to pull an all-nighter to avoid spoilers. Netflix has never experimented like this before, so like the Hawkins gang, we’re in uncharted territory now.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part I premieres November 26 on Netflix.