Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5? Everything we know about Netflix show's future

After inhaling nearly four hours of Stranger Things shenanigans, shocking revelations, and swan songs in Season 4 Volume 2, fans are ready for more monsters and mysteries in the Midwest. The wait to be reunited with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb Sinclair), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) may seem impossible, but you’ll be on your metaphorical bike riding through The Upside Down again sooner or later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things’ fifth and final installment. Spoilers for Season 4 ahead , so be wary as we enter the Upside Down — perhaps for the final time.

Stranger Things Season 4 tried something new, dropping seven episodes at once to form Volume 1, then releasing the hefty final two installments later. Netflix

When is the Stranger Things Season 5 release window?

We’re still not sure when Stranger Things Season 5 will make its way to Netflix. Fans had to wait three years between Seasons 3 and 4, but the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, confirmed in an interview with Variety that they don’t expect this gap to be as long. Production disruptions are unlikely, and the entire season has already been outlined, although filming for Stranger Things Season 5 hasn’t yet begun.

Our conservative estimate is that the final season will probably drop around late 2023 at the earliest, but more likely sometime in 2024.

Season 4 of Stranger Things saw the addition of Joseph Quinn, who portrays super-senior and D&D fanatic Eddie Munson. Netflix

What is the Stranger Things Season 5 plot?

Season 5 will follow the earth-shattering events of Season 4 Volume 2 but, as teased by the Duffer Brothers, there may be a time jump.

If so, it could be done out of simple necessity. The actors who play Eleven and the Party are heading into their twenties, while some of the “young adults” in the cast are pushing into their thirties. Movie magic can only age them down for so long.

The Duffer Brothers have also noted that we may learn more about the history of The Upside Down in Season 5. More details will be unveiled as the final season approaches, but we expect Netflix will keep a tight lid on most of the plot points.

Who is in the Stranger Things Season 5 cast?

Along with the core protagonists mentioned above, the following actors will, as far as we know, continue to star in Stranger Things for its final season:

Winona Ryder (Little Women) as Joyce Byers

David Harbour (Hellboy) as Jim Hopper

Natalia Dyer (Yes, God, Yes) as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton (The New Mutants) as Jonathan Byers

Cara Buono (Mad Men) as Karen Wheeler

Priah Ferguson (Boo!) as Erica Sinclair

Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket) as Dr. Martin Brenner

Maya Hawke (Fear Street) as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman (The Other Guys) as Murray Bauman

John Reynolds (Search Party) as Officer Callahan

Catherine Curtin (Insecure) as Claudia Henderson

Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) as Argyle

Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) as Vickie

Joe Keery (Molly’s Game) as Steve Harrington

Some of Stranger Things’ most beloved scene-stealers survived Season 4 and should reappear in Season 5. Netflix

Is there a Stranger Things Season 5 trailer?

Not yet, but check this space in 2023 for an official Season 5 trailer or teaser.

Will there be a Stranger Things sequel?

Ahead of the premiere of Season 4 of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Season 5 would be the final installment of Eleven and company’s journey in and around the Upside Down.

That may not be a bad thing. It allows the young adults in the cast to move on and grow as actors, and everyone involved can ensure the story has a satisfying conclusion.

But just because Stranger Things is wrapping up, that doesn’t mean prequels, sequels, films, or any other spinoffs are off the table. Franchises have a way of sticking around when fan appetite and (potential profit) are there, and Stranger Things is a Netflix flagship. So there may be more monsters in store for us in the Midwest and beyond.