Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer Reveals Eleven's Newest Power

We haven’t learned much about Stranger Things Season 5, even though its first batch of episodes premieres in just a few days. We’re getting the first four entries on November 26, but we won’t be able to see the final episode of the season — and the entire series — until New Year’s Eve. What we do know for sure is that Eleven is training for something big, and in the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, we see her use a new power on a secret mission.

The trailer also gives us a look at everything from Dustin declaring that he wants to see “Vecna’s heart on a platter” to Steve Harrington recklessly driving his beloved BMW into the Upside Down. We see more of the Upside Down itself than ever, including a gigantic, oozing wall. Check it all out below.

One of the scenes, presumably in the Upside Down, shows Eleven using her new telekinetic jump power to hop over barbed wire into what looks like a military base. This quick shot shows us that her power is far mightier than we first thought, as she’s now capable of jumping over buildings — and fences — in a single bound.

And while scenes in the Upside Down are part of the Stranger Things experience, multiple shots appear to take place there, and we’ll see more of the Hawkins Gang there than ever before. If the military is present in it, then it’s clearly not a one-way ticket like what we’ve thought since Season 1.

There are more scenes of the Upside Down in this trailer than usual. Netflix

Stranger Things may only be debuting the first half of Season 5 this week, but this trailer proves that the episodes won’t just be a prelude for what’s coming on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. This volume will have its own fair share of adventures and reveals, although it will almost certainly leave us wondering what comes next too.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 premieres November 26, 2025, on Netflix.