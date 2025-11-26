It’s taken so long to get another season of Stranger Things that Netflix’s sci-fi juggernaut now feels like the problem child of the post-streaming era. The streamer seems loath to let go of one of its earliest hits, and while Stranger Things finally comes to an end with Season 5, it’s shaping up to be Netflix’s answer to something like Avengers: Endgame. The platform has pulled out all the stops for the finale, while series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have gone out of their way to make this season as big as it can possibly be.

Not even the limits of streaming can keep Season 5 contained: its last episode, clocking in at around two hours, will screen in theaters. That said, the season will still begin on the small screen. Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things’ Season 5 finale, from its release date to the crucial plot points you’ve probably forgotten over the three years since the last episode was released.

It’s time for one last battle with the Hawkins gang. Netflix

What is the Stranger Things Season 5 release date?

The final season of Stranger Things is a major event for Netflix, which has divvied it up into three separate drops. Volume 1, which contains the season’s first four episodes, will be available to stream on Wednesday, November 26. The rest of the season will premiere in late December, with Volume 2 dropping on Christmas Day, and Volume 3 on New Year’s Eve.

What is the Stranger Things Season 5 release time?

Netflix originals typically release around midnight on the West Coast, but the streamer is trying something different for Stranger Things. The series has secured a primetime premiere: Volume 1 will be available to stream at 8:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:00 p.m. PT, this Wednesday. Netflix has also released a handy guide detailing when audiences in other regions can tune in.

Stranger Things Season 5 will reunite everyone against Vecna. Netflix

Who is in the cast of Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things’ grand finale brings back the original Hawkins crew, including:

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

The final season will also introduce us to some new players, most notably Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay, a shady scientist hunting for Eleven. Finally, Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna, the immortal entity hellbent on bringing the Upside Down into the real world.

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things Season 5?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 below.

What is the plot of Stranger Things Season 5?

Following the opening of the Rifts in Season 4, the Hawkins gang is united by the common goal of finding and destroying Vecna. Unfortunately, Vecna doesn’t want to be found. He’s vanished, leaving our heroes to guess about his endgame. Complicating matters is the growing military presence in Hawkins. With the town under lockdown and scientists hunting for Eleven, the focus is split between real, tangible threats and the growing doom of Vecna’s inevitable return.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” the Netflix synopsis reads. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Will there be a Stranger Things Season 6?

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the main story’s final chapter, but Netflix has already found other ways to keep the world of Hawkins alive. An animated spinoff set between earlier seasons will turn back the clock and flesh out other corners of the world, and more spinoffs may very well arrive after that, so Stranger Things diehards needn’t fret about the end of an era.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 premieres November 26 on Netflix.