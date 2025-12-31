When Stranger Things premiered in 2016, it was a weird new supernatural series starring Winona Ryder. But within the year, it felt like everyone was referencing Demogorgons and Eggo waffles. Now, nine years later, Stranger Things is a cultural behemoth, and its once-unknown young actors have become parents, directors, and stars.

In recognition of its pop-culture might, Netflix gave Season 5 an unprecedented three-part release schedule, with the grand finale itself held for the last few hours of 2025. The Stranger Things finale is also doing what no other Netflix original has done before: it’s showing in theaters. Here’s everything you need to know about the finale, from how to watch it as early as possible to what could happen in it.

What Is The Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Release Date?

Earlier in the year, Netflix announced that Stranger Things would end in 2025. That’s just barely true, as Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8, “The Rightside Up,” premieres on December 31, 2025. The episode is also available in theaters that same day.

One way or another, Vecna’s schemes will come to an end. Netflix

What Is The Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Release Time?

Much like the previous two volumes of Season 5, the Stranger Things finale will be available at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. The finale is a little over two hours long, so American viewers will be able to watch the whole thing and still have some time left over to ring in the new year. For much of the rest of the world, however, you’ll be watching in the opening hours of 2026.

If you want to watch the finale as fast as humanly possible, you’re probably best off viewing at home. Theatrical showings only start once the episodes hit Netflix, meaning commercials and trailers would delay the episode past when home viewers begin watching. Plus, the snacks at home are cheaper.

Is There A Trailer For The Stranger Things Season 5 Finale?

Yes! As of Tuesday, December 30, Netflix released one final trailer for the movie-length series finale. You can watch it above.

What Is The Plot Of The Stranger Things Season 5?

This is the final showdown between Vecna and the ever-growing Hawkins gang. In Volume 2, we learned that Vecna has been hiding in the Abyss, where he’s keeping Holly Wheeler and the rest of the kidnapped “vessels.” Our heroes have one last harebrained scheme to stop him, but knowing how these plans usually go, it’s unlikely everything will unfold as they hope.

Even if Vecna is destroyed, there are still lingering questions. What will happen to all of these characters after we leave them? Will Kali and Eleven really sacrifice themselves to seal off the Upside Down forever? And will Vickie and Robin finally have that dinner date?

Will Stranger Things Continue After Season 5?

Sort of! Even after Vecna is (hopefully) vanquished, fans can still see Henry Creel in the flesh in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently playing on Broadway. If you don’t want to make the pilgrimage to New York, then you’ll have to wait for Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, an upcoming animated spin-off that will show new adventures.

The Stranger Things Season 5 Finale premieres at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Netflix and in theaters.