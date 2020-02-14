Stranger Things Season 4 trailer confirms a huge theory about Hopper

Netflix dropped a surprise teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 on Friday morning and it's better than any Valentine's Day present we could have hoped for. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive. The bad news? He's stuck on the other side of the world and having a pretty rough time.

The Stranger Things Season 4 trailer, which only lasts a few moments, takes place in deep, snowy Siberia where a troop of Soviet soldiers oversees forced labor from a group of prisoners. As the camera pans across the scene, we close in on Hopper's face. His hair has been shaved down to a buzzcut and he looks pretty depressed, but it's definitely him!

In an official press release, Netflix also confirmed as much, while teasing Hopper's story in Stranger Things Season 4:

So there you have it, Jim Hopper really was the unseen American at the end of Stranger Things Season 3. He's alive, though we have no idea how he survived or how he turned up on the other side of the planet. We also don't know how he's going to get back to Hawkins, Indiana — especially since Netflix seems to be teasing that Hopper will encounter a demogorgon or some other monster from the Upside Down during his Soviet adventures.

Check out the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer for yourself:

This story is developing...