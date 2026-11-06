Other Worlds: Everything You Need To Know About The 1950s Stranger Things Prequel

When Netflix announced that Stranger Things was going to end after Season 5, it was honestly surprising. From its first season in 2016, Stranger Things was one of the streamer’s tentpole hits, even if it did take a few years to produce a new season. But just because Stranger Things is over, that doesn’t mean the world of Stranger Things is.

We’re now awaiting Netflix’s release of a professionally filmed version of hit Broadway show Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and we’ve already seen not one but two different seasons of animated “midquel” series Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. But now, the franchise is going back to where it all began with live-action TV, but changing things up by a few hundred miles. Here’s everything you need to know about Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story, including its setting and what it could all be about.

What Is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story?

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story is a live-action series set within the universe of Stranger Things. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things showrunners the Duffer Brothers will serve as co-creators, but the showrunner for this story will be Kate Trefry, who also wrote the prequel Broadway play Stranger Things: The First Shadow and served as a writer for the original show. Atonement’s Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes.

The Duffer Brothers are passing the showrunning torch to Kate Trefry for The Outer Worlds. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

When Is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story Set?

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story is set in 1955, putting it decades before the events of the main Stranger Things series. However, it’s only four years before the events of The First Shadow, so it’s likely the two spinoffs will be connected, especially since they both come from the same writer.

The logo for Other Worlds. Nerflix

Where Is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story Set?

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story is set in the town of Marion, Nevada, which is quite a ways away from Indiana, but this could be for very good reason. The title for this series suggests an extraterrestrial threat, and nothing says “aliens” like the Southwest in the 1950s. It seems like just as Stranger Things was a love letter to 1980s nostalgia, this show will do the same for the 1950s and the sci-fi the era gave us. The logo for the series even seems to evoke the logo of the famous 1950s science fiction anthology series, The Outer Limits.

Is There A Trailer For Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story?

While there isn’t a proper trailer, we did get an announcement teaser from Netflix itself. In it, we see a 1950s-style bicycle, with a radio, and what seems to be some kind of lighting coming from the sky.

What Is The Plot Of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story?

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story doesn’t have an official synopsis just yet, but all the clues — and the Duffers advising viewers to “watch the skies” — suggest it’s an alien-focused story. It looks like this time, instead of investigating threats from the Upside Down, we should now be worried about the Downside Up.

What Is The Release Window For Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story?

We’re still pretty early in the production process for this series, as the Duffers haven’t even cast the show yet. But according to the teaser, we can expect it in 2028. That could mean very late 2028, like the series finale that dropped in the final hours of 2025 on New Year’s Eve, but we know that more Stranger Things is coming.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story premieres on Netflix in 2028.